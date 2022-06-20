7 Most Common Google Chrome Problems and How to Fix Them

Google Chrome is notorious for being extremely demanding on a computer’s RAM. The easiest way to fix this is by restarting the browser. This frees up memory that several idling tabs may have used. Chrome freezes due to lack of RAM or processing power, Chrome may freeze. Old extensions and plug-ins that you no longer use can often cause glitches in Chrome. Poor internet connectivity can make using Chrome painful, as pages take several minutes of your precious time to load.

Google Chrome is the most popular web browser. Millions of people rely on it as a source of information and a means to access thousands of sites. Not only these problems but you can solve related problems with the help of amticks very quickly. So, let's first talk about seven of the most common Google Chrome problems.





Chrome is running slowly.

There are several reasons why the program consumes too much RAM. Google Chrome is notorious for being extremely demanding on a computer’s RAM. The easiest way to fix this is by restarting the browser. This frees up memory that several idling tabs may have used. A more complicated fix would be to upgrade your computer’s RAM capacity.





Unresponsive tabs.

Sometimes, the tabs in Chrome may become unresponsive. This may be resolved by refreshing the page. However, if that does not fix the issue, you may need to force-close the tabs through the Chrome task manager:

To do so, click on the three dots in the upper-right corner of your Chrome window. Head to More Tools > Task Manager. Scroll down until you find the unresponsive tab from the list of processes Chrome is running. Click on the account and click on the End Process button in the bottom-right corner of the Task Manager to close the account.





Chrome freezing.

Due to a lack of RAM or processing power, Chrome may freeze. The program will continue operating in the background, preventing you from closing or relaunching it. To solve this issue, one must complete the browser through other means.

One way to do so would be to use the Alt + F4 command. This keyboard shortcut closes program windows the same way clicking on the X in the upper-right corner does. To close Chrome this way, press and hold one of the Alt keys. Then, while holding down the Alt key, press F4 once. The browser will close, allowing you to open a new window.





Extension problems.

Old extensions and plug-ins that you no longer use can often cause glitches in the browser. You will have to disable these extensions to ensure your browser functions smoothly. Go to chrome://extensions by entering it in the search bar at the top of the screen.





You will then see a list of all installed extensions , with sliders next to them to disable or enable them and a remove button to uninstall them completely. Disable or uninstall all unused extensions, and your browser should resume functioning as usual.





Connectivity issues.

Poor internet connectivity can make using Chrome painful, as pages take several minutes of your precious time to load. One way to improve connectivity is simply by moving your computer closer to your WiFi modem. If, however, your computer is as close to your modem as it can be, or you are using a LAN (local area network) cable, you can try flushing your DNS cache.





Assuming you are using a Windows machine, open the command prompt from the start menu and enter ipconfig /flushdns without quotation marks. If the command is successful, you should experience improved internet speeds. If your connection is still poor, contact your internet service provider.





Malware and Adware.

Malicious software on your computer can plague your browser with pop-up ads and reduced performance. Removing these viruses requires an antivirus program such as Malwarebytes or Windows Defender. These programs enter your computer through insecure sites, negative ads, and infected files.





To dismiss them, disconnect from the internet entirely and run a full system scan. Once the malicious files are identified, uninstall them from the system. You will have to reset your Chrome settings to ensure the programs are entirely purged. To do this, click on the three dots in the upper-right-hand corner.





Head to Settings > Advanced > Reset Settings to reset all of your Chrome settings completely.





Software Breaking.

Sometimes, the entire program is corrupted irreversibly for several reasons. This may cause frequent crashes or force your entire system to shut down every time you attempt to use the browser.





To fix this, a reinstall might be required. Go to Apps and Features in your settings tab and locate Chrome. Click on the uninstall button to remove Chrome from your system. Then, use your computer’s default browser to download the installer for Chrome and run it.





If the given solution is unsuccessful, go to support.google.com and consult Chrome Help directly to fix the problem.