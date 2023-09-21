How To Create an Account (or Delete It) on the HackerNoon App

Hey there, Hacker! Thanks for checking out the brand-new HackerNoon app! You might have some questions about how to navigate this whole thing, and that’s why we’re here to help. One of the most important things you can do is create an account on HackerNoon (don’t forget that you need one to use the app!), so we’ll get you started on how to make one. Creating an Account on the HackerNoon App The first thing you want to do if you want to set up an account is click the “I don’t have a HackerNoon account yet.” below the Login box. After that, input the Email address you would like associated with your HackerNoon account and create a strong password to go along with it. Alternatively, you can also sign up with your Google email or Apple ID by tapping the corresponding icon and using your Google or Apple Account. Now, we get to specialize your HackerNoon account so you can get the stories you want to see. We have over 20 cataloging every story on HackerNoon, ranging from Programming to Cybersecurity to Gaming to Startups to Finance. Choose your favorites or click “skip for now” in the top right if you just wanna get right to the main page. Tech Categories And with that, you have set up your account, and you’re on your way to reading some great stories. Easy as pie! Welcome to the family, Hacker! https://www.youtube.com/shorts/aGyxSDiFJP0?embedable=true Logging into the HackerNoon App if You Already Have an Account If you already have an account, tap the “Already have an account?” button underneath the Sign Up page. 2. Simply log in with the email and password you used to sign up to HackerNoon originally, and you’re good to go! 3. Alternatively, you can also sign in via Google or Apple by tapping the corresponding icon and using your Google or Apple Account. It’s that easy! Deleting an Account on the HackerNoon App If you would like to delete your account (please don’t go!), complete the following steps: From the home page, click your profile icon in the bottom right-hand corner. Tap on the “Account” tab. Hit the big red “Delete Account” button on your screen. Hit the big red “Deactivate Account” button when it pops up. A verification code will be sent to the email address associated with your HackerNoon account; head over to your email to find the six-digit code. Input your six-digit Verification Code to delete your account and tap the Deactivate Account button. You can always reactivate your account by logging in with the same email and password and then tapping “Reactivate Account.”