How Maruti Techlabs Simplified Medicare Policy Sales for HealthPro Insurance, Cutting Processing Time by 50%

by Maruti Techlabs February 24th, 2025
Maruti Techlabs automated policy data management for HealthPro Insurance, improving efficiency, reducing manual effort, and enhancing data accuracy.

Expertise Delivered

Frontend, Backend & QA

Industry

Insurance

The Client

Our client, HealthPro Insurance, ranks among the top five Medicare insurance brokers in the United States. Certified by Healthcare.gov, they specialize in offering guidance with affordable health insurance and support for Dental, Vision, and long-term life insurance.

Project Scope

Our client employed agents to sell its policies like any other insurance company. The policies are sold and managed through a government-approved website.


Our client had to manually refresh each agent's record, export the files to the admin account, and upload them into their CRM software daily, a highly inefficient process.


This highly time-consuming process required an automated solution to reduce their manual efforts in collecting and uploading their everyday agents’ sales records to their CRM.


The primary objective of this project is to introduce automation to free up valuable resources and time with policy data management. Subsequently, it would also enhance the efficiency and accuracy of customer data within our client’s CRM.

The Challenge

Uploading customer data to the CRM manually took 10-12 hours, leading to missed uploads and technical issues. The process also observed compromises due to technical problems and human errors.


Such mishaps prevented the latest customer data from reflecting on client-facing portals, negatively affecting the company’s reputation and increasing the churn rate.


Additionally, for instance, if a single web page listed 100 agents and there were 40 web pages, hitting the ‘refresh button’ for all 100 agents on a single page could cause the site to malfunction.


Our client wanted to address the following challenges and roadblocks hindering their data management process.

  • Significantly reduce the total time to migrate customer data to the CRM.
  • Eliminating the agent’s time invested in conducting repetitive tasks that could have been utilized in selling policies.
  • Mitigate errors while refreshing the agent data tab, such as' 429 rate limit’ or ‘Unable to load page.

Why Maruti Techlabs?

Our client had previously partnered with Maruti Techlabs to migrate their services from the public to the private cloud to improve their servers' and databases' stability and security.


Furthermore, a consultant recommended us after observing that we had developed a similar solution for one of our other clients in the same industry. They recognized our expertise in scalable cloud infrastructure and customized software solutions and collaborated with us to optimize their insurance processes.


Building on our successful track record and the endorsement of a trusted consultant, the client chose to extend our partnership for another project.

Solution

Our client's primary objective was to refresh the ‘Payment’ column for different agents from the admin login.



To achieve this goal, we created a Selenium script that would log in through the Admin’s credentials and refresh each row that doesn’t reflect the status ‘As of Today.’




The script will scrape data from the website, select a date range for which it needs to export data and send it to the admin email.



The records will be exported in a CSV file. Our implemented script will then download and upload the customer records to the Vtiger CRM.

All the records can be migrated to our client’s CRM daily, weekly, or monthly, as they require.


To design a cost-effective solution, we implemented AWS Batch as a service, where each script runs independently but simultaneously. Once it concludes its execution, the AWS batch stops, saving money.


We have established an ongoing partnership with our client. In addition to the script implemented above, our experts have brainstormed ways to enhance the solution's effectiveness. Our strategic executions for future enhancements include:

  • Script Automation - We plan to introduce automation as the script needs manual activation.
  • Memory Function - This would allow our script to begin execution exactly where it left off if it breaks due to issues like' 429 rate limit’ or ‘Page not loading properly.’
  • Preset Script Termination - This feature automatically stops executing all scripts at a predetermined time to avoid logging issues.
  • Data/Metrics Dashboard - Our client could observe daily, weekly, and monthly sales data and reports in real-time.

Communication and Collaboration

To optimize the execution of this project and ensure timely delivery, we deployed a dedicated team comprising:

  • 1 Backend Developer

  • 1 Quality Assurance Engineer

  • 1 DevOps Engineer


We extensively communicated with our client's Chief of Sales throughout the project, using various platforms for timely communication.

  • Slack - Quick communication,
  • Google Meet - Daily updates and queries,
  • Zoom - Weekly roll-outs
  • Gmail - Official channel to share contracts, weekly updates, and more.
  • Jira - Project management & issue tracking
  • Confluence - Assembling plans and documents behind the solution.

Technology Stack

Result

Our solution significantly improved our client’s policy data collection process. Here are some significant benefits they observed.

  • The real-time status of policies in the CRM is now readily available.

  • We maximized agent productivity in customer outreach and sales by automating clerical work.

  • CRM record updates are now completed 75% faster.

  • Automated scripts have significantly enhanced customer data accuracy and eliminated the risk of duplication.

  • Timely access to customer data has prevented business loss, thereby increasing customer satisfaction.

  • Significant cost savings have been achieved through AWS batch as a service.


Maruti Techlabs’ collaborative efforts have successfully streamlined our client’s customer data collection process. As we continue our ongoing partnership, we remain committed to further optimizing operations and driving continued success.

Our Development Process

We follow Agile, Lean, & DevOps best practices to create a superior prototype that brings your users’ ideas to fruition through collaboration & rapid execution. Our top priority is quick reaction time & accessibility.


We really want to be your extended team, so apart from the regular meetings, you can be sure that each of our team members is one phone call, email, or message away.



