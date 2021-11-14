Here's-My-Private-Key Scam in Crypto: How It Traps Unsuspecting Users

366 reads

Scam is based on the fact that we must never reveal our private key or seed to anyone because if we do, we will lose all the funds within it. Criminals deliberately publish their private key in chat or private messages, in the hope that someone can insert the private key into the wallet and see that there are crypto with a value and ready to be moved to our wallet with a simple transaction. The victim, seized by the greed of getting over 3 thousand dollars in his hands, neglects checks because he knows that if another user has made the same steps, he will be able to take them before him.