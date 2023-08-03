From Hypercasual to Hybrid Casual: Analysis of Monetization Solutions for Idle Games
Too Long; Didn't ReadMonetizing hypercasual idle games involves strategies like integrating subscriptions into gameplay, offering in-game purchases for customization and progression, and using limited-time offers. "Airplane Crash Madness" implemented a subscription model for premium players, sold in-game gold for upgrades and levels, and directly sold vehicle packs. Income breakdown: Subscription (34%), Upgrades (20%), Disable Ads (17.1%), Planes Pack (8.8%), Time-Limited Offers (16.8%). Transitioning from hyper-casual to hybrid casual requires optimizing ad placements, focusing on top-selling items, and refining design for effective monetization.