Flipster Makes Esports Debut As Official Crypto Exchange Partner Of TALON’s Dota 2 Team

Panama City, /Panama, May 8th, 2025, /Chainwire/--Flipster, one of the world’s fastest-growing cryptocurrency derivatives trading platforms, today announced an exclusive partnership with TALON , one of Asia’s premier competitive gaming organizations, competing in 10 major titles — including Dota 2, League of Legends, and Valorant — across seven countries.





As part of the collaboration, TALON’s Dota 2 team will officially compete under the name Flipster Talon, with Flipster securing naming rights for the team for the next year.





This milestone also establishes Flipster as the Official Crypto Exchange Partner of TALON, marking the platform’s debut in the rapidly expanding global esports space. These initiatives aim to bridge the energy of esports with the empowerment of digital assets, fostering education, interactivity, and inclusive participation across both worlds.





“Esports is one of the most exciting frontiers for Web3 culture to thrive,” said Youngsun Shin, Head of Product and Partnerships at Flipster. “Through Flipster Talon, we’re championing a new kind of connection with a digital-native generation that values openness, creativity, and inclusion — the same values that underpin crypto.”





Beginning with TALON’s Dota 2 roster, Flipster and TALON will roll out a series of co-created content, campaign drops, and digital fan activations aimed at deepening fan engagement and making crypto more approachable.





“Flipster’s partnership with TALON is grounded in a shared commitment to access and inclusion,” Youngsun added. “By focusing on free-to-play titles and a player-first approach, Flipster supports the gaming community across the spectrum — from casual fans to pro athletes — much like it empowers both beginner and experienced traders through its platform.”





“We’re thrilled to welcome Flipster to the TALON family,” said Sean Zhang, CEO of TALON. “As innovators in their field, Flipster shares our drive to push boundaries and create richer fan experiences. Together, we’re exploring exciting new ways to bring gaming and crypto culture together.”





Since its founding in 2021, Flipster has grown rapidly, now serving over one million users across nearly 200 countries. With institutional-grade infrastructure and a community-first mindset, Flipster is on a mission to make crypto trading more accessible, rewarding, and fun.

The full Flipster Talon rollout is set for June, including player signings, co-branded content, and a launch video to mark the partnership’s debut.

Flipster is a global cryptocurrency trading platform that delivers fast, secure, and intuitive access to digital assets. Offering over 350 trading pairs across spot and futures markets—with up to 100x leverage and zero trading fees—Flipster equips traders with the tools to execute strategies efficiently.





Beyond trading, Flipster provides users with access to capital-efficient opportunities, including earning programs, and token airdrops. Built on a foundation of security, transparency, and user-first innovation, Flipster aims to offer a seamless trading experience for users engaging with digital assets in dynamic market conditions.





Over the past year, Flipster has experienced rapid growth, with trading volume surging by 856% and total user assets on the platform increasing by more than 6,000%, solidifying its position as a leading derivatives exchange.

To learn more, users can visit flipster.io or follow X .

About TALON

TALON is a leading esports and entertainment organization headquartered in Hong Kong, with competitive teams and operations across Asia. TALON is known for its dominance in titles such as League of Legends, Dota 2, Arena of Valor, and more, as well as its growing content platform and lifestyle-driven brand collaborations.

