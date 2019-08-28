[Fixed] KMODE_EXCEPTION_NOT_HANDLED BSOD Error in Windows 10

BSOD is the common error in Windows 10 and it become worse when you get KMODE Exception not handled error. It is the most difficult situation for a person when he turns on the PC and gets KMODE_EXCEPTION_NOT_HANDLED on screen.

The Blue Screen of Death appears on screen due to many reasons. The code which appears on blue screen by which you get the information of the error. Most of the users know how to correct this error. But those who don’t know can read this article. We have provided the complete guide to fix this issue.

It doesn’t matter whether you are using windows 10 or the older version, and then these methods are suitable for them. If the error is not allowing you to boot the windows then you are recommended to start the windows in safe mode and perform these solutions.

What is KMODE_EXCEPTION_NOT _HANDLED error?

This error occurs when the software’s or applications overwrite each other’s memory. It causes crashing of the software as well as results in blue screen. The windows error handler is not able to search for the problem. It may be happening due to the faulty driver. Some of the users

have also experienced the whole system fail.

How to Fix KMODE_EXCEPTION_NOT_HANDLED Error?

Like other errors, this issue is easy to resolve. All you have to do is to follow the steps given in the methods below. You can try these solutions for removing the issue, normal windows login or in safe mode. It depends on the severity of the problem.

Method-1: Disable fast Startup



Follow the steps given here to fix the BSOD error in your windows 10 PC

1) Press Windows Logo Key + Rand write Control panel in the box provided to you.

2) Turn the view by to large Icons. Then click on Power Options.

3) Now head to the right pane and click on Choose what the power buttons do.

4) Select Change settings that are currently unavailable option appearing on the page.

5) Deselect the box of Turn on Fast Startup (Recommended). Click on save Changes to save and exit from the window.

6) Now check if the Kmode Exception not handled error is gone.

Method-2: Update the faulty Driver



If the issue is due to the driver then it is necessary to update the driver. Sometimes the outdated drivers create problem in the functioning of computer. So you must check for the updates and perform the task as soon as possible. Well, now you will be thinking of the drivers which are creating trouble. The windows help you by indicating the name of the driver on your screen. When you get the KMODE_EXCEPTION_NOT_HANDLED error, the name of driver will appear in the bracket with the error. So you get the driver name and the task left for you is to update it.

1. Press Windows key + S. Now type device manager in the search

box and press enter key.

2. Find the hardware which is related to the corresponding driver error.

Right click on the hardware and selectUpdate driver software.

3. Now select Search Automatically for updated driversoftware. Wait for the update to complete.

4. If it does not work for you then you have an option to go on

manufacturer’s website and search for the respective driver. The update for the driver will be available on it. The procedure will take time but you will get your driver updated in the end.

Method-3: Uninstall the faulty software/driver



Some of the errors are caused by the drivers or software installed in your device recently. It means you have to delete or unplug the software/hardware. If you have installed a software or application before the error strikes on your device, then you should uninstall it. And if you have connected the device then you have to remove the device. Also

the users who have installed hardware have to remove it completely and check if the problem is solved. The recently added program can be uninstalled by following the given steps.

1. Press Windows Logo Key + R to open run window. Now Type Control Panel in the run command box and press enter key.

2. Click on view by and select category from list. Select Uninstall

program option given under the title Programs.

3. Select or highlight the program you want to uninstall and click on Uninstall button.

4. After uninstalling the program, restart the computer and check if the problem is fixed.

Method-4: Repair problem using Windows



Windows has the ability to repair itself. SFC scan will figure out and repair the problem. The task of this application is to check all the files of computer and conclude if they are working properly or not. It might be useful for you in removing the Kmode Exception not handled error. If you do not know how to do this process then here are the steps to follow.

1. Open command prompt window by typing cmd in the search box.

2. Type the command sfc/scannow and press enter key

3. It may take some time so wait for the process to end.

4. Restart your computer and find if the problem is solved.

Last Words



So you are recommended to visit vendor or contact your manufacturer to check and replace the RAM. There are many issues which are difficult for the normal person to handle. But t

The KMODE_EXCEPTION_NOT_HANDLED error is common in windows 10. Getting this error is not a big issue as it has much solution. The above mentioned methods are suitable for handling this issue. If you are still unable to solve this issue then the problem may be in your RAM. So you are recommended to visit vendor or contact your manufacturer to check and replace the RAM. There are many issues which are difficult for the normal person to handle. But the Kmode error is easy to fix by non technician. Users who have any difficulty in using these methods can drop the message in comment section. Also do not hesitate in sharing the other methods you have witnessed for removing this error.

