Page Fault in Nonpaged Area BSOD Error on Windows 10 Solved

Windows 10 users a common error Page fault in non-paged area. This error occurred when windows are unable to find the file in memory, which it expects to be found. If the error gets typical, then this will result in BSOD. It seems to be difficult for users to troubleshoot this issue. But it is not impossible as you can fix the error easily in simple steps. There could be many reasons for this error, including software, hardware or system fault. You can fix this issue by yourself and do not need to be expertise in this process. The mentioned steps are simple so that you can follow them.

How to fix the error?

To fix the error, then you must first start the windows. If you are unable to restart the windows, then start it in safe mode. After logging in to windows, you must try the following solutions to solve the problem. The typical error will lead to random BSOD crashes, but your computer will be usable. So you can perform these methods to remove fault from the device. Here we have provided the accessible error correction methods, and you

can perform them easily.

Method-1: Undo recent changes

Most of the software or Hardware creates these kinds of issues. If you have recently connected any hardware or installed any software, then remove it from the device. The changes which have affected your device will not be able to create an issue. Check if the problem is solved or not. You can follow other methods if blue screen error is not fixed.

Method-2: Run Disk and memory Check

Faulty RAM and corrupted NTFS volume may be the reason behind the blue screen. If removing recent changes doesn’t work for you,then the problem will be in your RAM. But do not worry, we have a solution for this error. The diskcheck will help you in removing the error. If you do not know how to perform this task, then follow the steps given below.

1) Start your windows and click windows logo key + S (to open search box).

2) Type cmd in the search box.

3) Right click on the command promptand select run as administrator.

4) Type chkdsk /f /r and press enter key

5) Press Y key on your keyboard

6) Now it’s time to open run command prompt. Click windows logo Key +

Rand type mdsched.exe

7) Select Restart now and check for problems (recommended). Your Computer will restart now.

8) Wait for the scan to complete, which will take 15-20 minutes.

Check again if the problem is fixed. If you get the issue, then try other methods given in this article.

Method-3: Disable Automatic paging File size management

If the two methods didn’t work for you, then it could be another reason for this issue. Now you must try the other method shared below.

1) Press Windows logo key + E to open File Explorer.

2) Right click on This PC and select properties.

3) Select Advanced System Settings.

4) Now head to the Performance section and click on Settings.

5) Select the Advanced tab and click on Change

button.

6) Uncheck the Automatically manage paging file size for

all drives option and click OK to save settings.

7) Restart your computer and check

the issue is gone.

Method-4: Disable the third Party Antivirus application

temporarily

The third party antivirus may be the reason behind the problem. For solving this problem, you should disable the antivirus application solution. If the problem is still the same, then enable the antivirus application. And if the problem is solved, then the antivirus is an issue. Not contact the antivirus vendor about the problem and take consultation from them. You can use other antivirus solution if possible. Also take proper care about the websites, emails and other applications when your antivirus is disabled. It is a temporary solution, and you will need an alternate or update of the antivirus for a permanent solution in this case.

Method-5: Update the drivers

We have often seen that outdated drivers are the main cause of many issues in the computer. If all the methods fail in the process, then the last option is updating the drivers. First of all, you will need to find which driver is a troublemaker. Follow these steps and complete the process.

1) Go to Settings>Update and Security.

2) Click on the Check updates option and wait for the

processing to end.

3) Navigate to Control Panel > hardware & Sound > Device manager.

4) Here you will find the faulty driver with a yellow sign. Now Right click on the hardware and select Update driver software. Also do not forget to check the audio drivers, another party webcam or other drivers.

5) Restart your device and check if it works

Last Words

Windows users face some of the issueswhile accessing it. But the solutions for resolving issues are available. Even without technical knowledge, a person can counter these issues. Page fault in the nonpaged area is a common problem and the solutions we have provided above will help you out in this problem. The blue screen of the dead is frustrating. If the solutions mentioned above are not working for you, then try to reset RAM

in your device. And if the problem is not sorting out, then you need to replace RAM. Contact your vendor about this issue, and after a complete check and replacement session, you will have your device trouble-free.

We have listed the best solutions for this error. If you have any other method to rescue from this error,then please do share your experience. It will help our visitors to get more intense solutions. Also, do not hesitate in getting assistance from our team in getting information about any of the solutions shared in this article.

