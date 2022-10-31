Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    FaZe Clan Shows Lines Between Media, Gaming, and Content are Becoming Blurryby@tanyog

    FaZe Clan Shows Lines Between Media, Gaming, and Content are Becoming Blurry

    tldt arrow
    EN
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Crypto Player One is the first and only daily newsletter on crypto gaming. This week ends with: Daily Trivia* The Gen Z trends that show that the Metaverse is coming soon. Teenagers' screen time has doubled during the pandemic of gaming pandemic. The top soccer league, Premier League, is in negotiation with Sorare for a $34 million NFT deal. The Bored Apes Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT collection collection got popular not because of a traditional marketing campaign but because each holder rocked their PFP on Twitter.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail

    Companies Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - FaZe Clan Shows Lines Between Media, Gaming, and Content are Becoming Blurry
    programming#enterthemetaverse#metaverse
    The G HackerNoon profile picture

    @tanyog

    The G

    Receive Stories from @tanyog

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    The G HackerNoon profile picture
    by The G @tanyog.I run The G Files - a free newsletter that gives you actionable insights and ideas on life, business, and wealth.
    Try it free
    SonarSource-DSAI

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    🎮 Binance's Acquisition of FTX: What It Could Mean
    Published at Nov 09, 2022 by tanyog #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    The Simple Guide to Crypto Culture for Nocoiners Pt. IV: A Look Into the Forks and Fugazis
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by abhijoysarkar #bitcoin
    Article Thumbnail
    There’s a Place With All the Answers and That’s HackerNoon Search Page
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by product #hackernoon
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Extract the Maximum Value From Logs
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by alvinslee #devops
    Article Thumbnail
    Barbie and Blockchain: A Symbiotic Dance
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by aghafasih #blockchain
    Article Thumbnail
    How I developed a Travel AI app with ChatGPT as a Product Manager and Non-programmer
    Published at Aug 24, 2023 by dinpd #programming
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa