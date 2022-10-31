FaZe Clan Shows Lines Between Media, Gaming, and Content are Becoming Blurry

Too Long; Didn't Read

Crypto Player One is the first and only daily newsletter on crypto gaming. This week ends with: Daily Trivia* The Gen Z trends that show that the Metaverse is coming soon. Teenagers' screen time has doubled during the pandemic of gaming pandemic. The top soccer league, Premier League, is in negotiation with Sorare for a $34 million NFT deal. The Bored Apes Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT collection collection got popular not because of a traditional marketing campaign but because each holder rocked their PFP on Twitter.