🎮 A Web3-Native Game Is Making Its Debut on Steam

A web3-native game is coming on Steam.

What's the name of the first Warcraft game?





Superior is Launching on Steam Today

Superior, a third-person web3 game, is launching on Steam today.





Its blockchain version is available on Gala Games.





Superior will cost $25, but players can enjoy a 15% discount during launch week.





The company behind the game, Drifter, has made popular VR games like:





Gunheart.

Lies Beneath.

Robo Recall: Unplugged.





Now, they're focusing on PC titles like Superior.





In Superior, players hunt down superheroes to steal their powers.





Players can upgrade the characters as they complete more missions, making them stronger.





Drifter's devs have a ton of gaming experience, having worked on AAA games like:





Gears of War.

Halo.

Doom.

Apex Legends.





Drifter hasn't taken VC money but has partnered with Gala Games in a publishing deal.





Gala financed the studio and the game, and in exchange, Drifter made a blockchain version of Superior.





The Steam version doesn't use blockchain tech, but it allows the team to access larger distribution.





But Gala Games' partnership with Drifter paves the wave for gaming partnerships between web2 game makers and web3 distributors.

Footballing superstars join The Sandbox Metaverse.

Coachella NFTs are stuck on FTX.

Orcs & Humans

