    🎮 A Web3-Native Game Is Making Its Debut on Steam

    🎮 A Web3-Native Game Is Making Its Debut on Steam

    It's Crypto Player One, the first and only daily newsletter on crypto gaming. A web3-native game is coming on Steam. The company behind the game, Drifter, has made popular VR games like Gunheart. It's focusing on PC titles like Superior, which is a third-person web3 game. Superior will cost $25, but players can enjoy a 15% discount during launch week. In Other News: Footballing superstars join The Sandbox Metaverse.

    featured image - 🎮 A Web3-Native Game Is Making Its Debut on Steam
    #web3#web3-gaming#steam#gaming
    GM.


    It's Crypto Player One, the first and only daily newsletter on crypto gaming.


    Today, we're bringing you the heat with:


    • Daily Trivia.
    • A web3-native game is coming on Steam.
    • In Other News.

    Daily Trivia

    What's the name of the first Warcraft game?


    Scroll down to find out the answer.

    Superior is Launching on Steam Today

    image

    Superior, a third-person web3 game, is launching on Steam today.


    Its blockchain version is available on Gala Games.


    Superior will cost $25, but players can enjoy a 15% discount during launch week.


    The company behind the game, Drifter, has made popular VR games like:


    • Gunheart.
    • Lies Beneath.
    • Robo Recall: Unplugged.


    Now, they're focusing on PC titles like Superior.


    In Superior, players hunt down superheroes to steal their powers.


    Players can upgrade the characters as they complete more missions, making them stronger.


    Drifter's devs have a ton of gaming experience, having worked on AAA games like:


    • Gears of War.
    • Halo.
    • Doom.
    • Apex Legends.


    Drifter hasn't taken VC money but has partnered with Gala Games in a publishing deal.


    Gala financed the studio and the game, and in exchange, Drifter made a blockchain version of Superior.


    The Steam version doesn't use blockchain tech, but it allows the team to access larger distribution.


    But Gala Games' partnership with Drifter paves the wave for gaming partnerships between web2 game makers and web3 distributors.

    In Other News

    Footballing superstars join The Sandbox Metaverse.

    Coachella NFTs are stuck on FTX.

    Answer

    Orcs & Humans

    by Tanyo G. The writer behind Crypto Player One - a daily newsletter on crypto gaming, NFTs and the metaverse.
