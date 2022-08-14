10 Fascinating Facts About Crypto I Bet You Did Not Know So Far

Cryptocurrency has been around for a very long time. Since the development of Bitcoin, many projects have also been continuing to rise with an extremely large number of users. More and more people are interested in cryptocurrency and consider investing in crypto as a way of earning a profit, even as a major source of revenue. However, many historical facts about cryptocurrencies remain unknown to some.

The concept of cryptocurrencies can be traced back to the 1980s Surprisingly, the crypto concept appeared long before the creation of Bitcoin. The idea of untraceable peer-to-peer digital money was proposed in 1983, by an American IT named David Chaum.



HODL was born unintentionally HODL originated as a misspelling of the word 'hold'. A trader with the username GameKyuubi posted on a Bitcoin forum that ' I AM HODLING' aimed to mockery of so-called crypto experts, for refusing to sell his coins. This obvious misspelling quickly became famous and has been used until now as crypto slang.





Bitcoin's first use is for pizza On May 22, 2010, a man in Florida paid 10,000 Bitcoin, equivalent to $40 then, for two pizzas. This is regarded as the first real-world Bitcoin transaction. Up to now, those Bitcoin or those two pizzas are worth nearly $250 million.



Dogecoin started as a joke Dogecoin is such a hottest meme coin these days but it originally is a joke - a way to poke fun at some of the wild speculations in cryptocurrencies.



There are more than 20,000 cryptocurrencies listed on Coinmarketcap Coinmarketcap is the leading cryptocurrency price-tracking website. Up to now, more than 20,000 cryptocurrencies has listed on this website.



The creator(s) of Bitcoin is still unidentified It is widely known that Satoshi Nakamoto created Bitcoin. However, his actual identity has still remained a mystery. No one knows whether 'Satoshi' is an individual or a group of people.



Over 87% of worldwide crypto ATMs are in the United States According to the available data on Coin ATM Radar, the United States has the most crypto ATM in the world at 34,512. The #2 and #3 countries in total crypto ATMs are Canada with 2544 locations and Spain with 258 locations.



Status of 'Unicorn' implies a crypto company with a value of over $1 billion 'Unicorn' term was first published in 2013, choosing the mythical animal to represent the statistical rarity of such successful ventures.



The total amount of Bitcoins is limited Bitcoins' supply has a hard limit of 21 million coins. Thus, no new Bitcoin will be released after the 21-million coin limit is reached.

