3 Affordable Ways to Enter the Metaverse

Too Long; Didn't Read

Companies Mentioned

Virtual reality is best experienced with high-end machines without the fancy bells and whistles just so you can maintain a steady frame rate and low latency. Google Cardboard is a simple, affordable way to enter virtual reality without the cost of one. Microsoft Kinect is a motion-detecting camera that can be used for many purposes. Oculus Rift allows you to enter into a virtual reality world by using your head movements and looking around based on the environment you are in. There are many ways you can experience virtual reality at a lower price point; however, you will need the hardware.