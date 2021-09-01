A Brief Intro to NFT Marketplaces

Search icon
NFT Marketplaces are platforms designed to facilitate the trade of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) NFTs are generally built or minted on the Ethereum blockchain. NFT tokens are unique, they can be used as digital assets in the same way as physical artefacts. For example, if you want to trade your painting of your dog which you own, you'd list it for sale on an NFT marketplace. When someone does buy it, it cannot be traded again - the token representing the painting cannot be sold twice. This way their value is guaranteed against copying and duplication.
Reart Claymore Hacker Noon profile picture

@manish8227
Reart Claymore

A person from the world who loves to help others around ❣️

