    The Noonification: How to Lose Employee Trust in 8 Easy Steps (11/17/2022)
    How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

    How to Lose Employee Trust in 8 Easy Steps
    By @vinitabansal [ 7 Min read ] Speak at length about the importance of a healthy work-life, but then send emails late in the night Read More.

    How to Actually Make Money in the Metaverse and Why 3D Modeling is the “Next Big Thing”
    By @Batura [ 8 Min read ] Get rich quick in the metaverse! Learn how to do 3D modelling on iPhone and make money in the emerging realm. Read More.

    Facebook Made a Promise. Did They Keep It?
    By @TheMarkup [ 6 Min read ] However, other obvious proxies for race, religion, health conditions, and sexual orientation remain. Read More.

    Overview of the Gains Network and Its GTrade Platform: Is it the Future or is it Too Risky?
    By @cryptonizedhost [ 8 Min read ] Gains Network might be cryptocurrencies’ next Cinderella story. Their product, the gTrade platform, offers decentralized leveraged trading with insane multipliers. Besides crypto, it synthetically hosts a variety of products including forex trading pairs and high demand US stocks like Tesla, Amazon, and Apple. Gains Network pitches gTrade by claiming it’s decentralized, but that’s not entirely true, yet. In the following article, we’ll analyze the leveraged trading platform to determine if it comes with inherent risks. Read More.

    Why We Are Not Likely to Transition to IPv6 Any Time Soon
    By @verasmirnoff [ 5 Min read ] Three years ago, on 25 November 2019, at 15:35 (UTC+1), the world ran out of IPv4 addresses. This was supposed to be a big deal. And nothing happened. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The Hacker Noon Team ✌️

