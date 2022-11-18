FTX + SBF Chapter 11 (Bankruptcy) Court Filing by John J. Ray III, Nov 17, 2022 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. This is Part 2 of 20. I- THE PREPETITION DEBTORS. A. Corporate Organization and Identification of Four Silos

9. For purposes of managing the Debtors’ affairs, I have identified four groups of businesses, which I refer to as “Silos.” These Silos include:





(a) a group composed of Debtor West Realm Shires Inc. and its Debtor and non-Debtor subsidiaries (the “WRS Silo”), which includes the businesses known as “FTX US,” “LedgerX,” “FTX US Derivatives,” “FTX US Capital Markets,” and “Embed Clearing,” among other businesses;





(b) a group composed of Debtor Alameda Research LLC and its Debtor subsidiaries (the “Alameda Silo”);





(c) a group composed of Debtor Clifton Bay Investments LLC, Debtor Clifton Bay Investments Ltd., Debtor Island Bay Ventures Inc. and Debtor FTX Ventures Ltd. (the “Ventures Silo”); and





(d) a group composed of Debtor FTX Trading Ltd. and its Debtor and non-Debtor subsidiaries (the “Dotcom Silo”), including the exchanges doing business as “FTX.com” and similar exchanges in non-U.S. jurisdictions.





These Silos together are referred to by me as the “FTX Group.”





10. Each of the Silos was controlled by Mr. Bankman-Fried (*). Minority equity interests in the Silos were held by Zixiao “Gary” Wang and Nishad Singh, the co-founders of the business along with Mr. Bankman-Fried. The WRS Silo and Dotcom Silo also have third party equity investors, including investment funds, endowments, sovereign wealth funds and families. To my knowledge, no single investor other than the co-founders owns more than 2% of the equity of any Silo. (**)





11. The diagram attached as Exhibit A provides a visual summary of the Silos and the indicative assets in each Silo. Exhibit B contains a preliminary corporate structure chart. These materials were prepared at my direction based on information available at this time and are subject to revision as our investigation into the affairs of the FTX Group continues.









Exhibit A - Four Silos for Recovery Purposes.





Exhibit B: Preliminary Organizational Chart

(*) To my knowledge, Mr. Bankman-Fried owns (a) directly, approximately 53% of the equity in Debtor West Realm Shires Inc.; (b) indirectly, approximately 75% of the equity in Debtor FTX Trading Ltd.; (c) directly, approximately 90% of the equity in Debtor Alameda Research LLC; and (d) directly, approximately 67% of the equity in Clifton Bay Investments LLC.





(**) Based on the information provided to me, the only Debtors that have received third party equity investments are Debtor FTX Trading Ltd. (Dotcom Silo) and Debtor West Realm Shires Inc. (WRS Silo). To my knowledge, (a) approximately 25% of the equity in Debtor FTX Trading Ltd. is owned by a dispersed group of approximately 600 third party equity investors and (b) approximately 22.25% of the equity in Debtor West Realm Shires Inc. is owned by a dispersed group of approximately 570 third party equity investors. FTX Trading Ltd also acquired 51% of Blockfolio, Inc. in 2020, with the remaining 49% of Blockfolio, Inc. owned by the original shareholders.





