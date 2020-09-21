"Don't outsource your self-esteem" - Maximiliano Contieri, 2020 Noonie Nominee for Refactoring

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.
The 2020 Noonies are here and they are both much greener and much bigger than last year. Among the 2,000+ deserving humans nominated across 5 categories for over 200 award titles, we discovered Maximiliano Contieri from Argentina, who’s has been nominated for in the Software Development category. Without further ado, we present to you, our big techy world, from the perspective of Maximiliano .
I'm passionate about learning new things
I like software design. I find it too underrated.
SOLID techniques
Pandemics, Anti Vaxxers
Don't outsource your self-esteem
More awareness of daily small things
Education, especially in the third world
Declarative Programming Languages are the future.
Inoreader
Soft Skills
