"Don't outsource your self-esteem" - Maximiliano Contieri, 2020 Noonie Nominee for Refactoring

Among the 2,000+ deserving humans nominated across 5 categories for over 200 award titles, we discovered Maximiliano Contieri from Argentina, who's has been nominated for in the Software Development category. Without further ado, we present to you, our big techy world, from the perspective of Maximiliano .

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

Refactoring

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I'm passionate about learning new things

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

I like software design. I find it too underrated.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

SOLID techniques

5. What are you worried about right now?

Pandemics, Anti Vaxxers

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Don't outsource your self-esteem

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

More awareness of daily small things

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

Education, especially in the third world

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

Declarative Programming Languages are the future.

10. Which apps can't you live without?

Inoreader

11. What are you currently learning?

Soft Skills

