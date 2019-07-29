Hacker Noon Awards: #Noonies 2019—Full Nominees List

"The Noonies! It’s time to vote on what matters in tech. Year after year these will serve as the definitive, international and somewhat democratic acknowledgement of all the best and worst people and/or products in technology today," someone overheard CEO David Smooke saying in an All-Hands meeting on Zoom recently.

Divided across Hacker Noon’s three editorial categories— General Technology Crypto and Blockchain , and Software Development , the first annual #Noonies aims to be a public recognition of both the contributing writers, community members, and readers who make Hacker Noon the best place for tech professionals to publish; as well as a great forum for all of us to up and/or downvote the brands, products and apps we use to build things every day.

Scroll down for the full list of 50 #Noonies awards and 300+ nominees > click through to upvote your favourites!

You can VOTE EVERY DAY FROM TODAY until August 16th, so go ahead and set a reminder to exercise your daily right to declare the best and worst of the world's technology industry.

For the first week of voting, public award nominations remain open. Please note, your custom nominations are subject to review before being added. All Noonies 2019 Award Winners will be announced on August 21st.

#NOONIES 2019—GENERAL TECH AWARD NOMINEES





#NOONIES 2019—CRYPTO / BLOCKCHAIN AWARD NOMINEES

Malta

I'm an Institutional Investor. Jurisdictions are an artificial construct, Man.

The Zug, Switzerland

Estonia

Belarus

Eminem's Kamikaze Album

Silicon Valley's story arc

Forbes' coverage of Bitcoin

John McAfee's Twitter Feed

cointelegraph

Coindesk

CCN

Tokenpost

Bitcoin Maximalist

DeFi

Buidl

Crypto-Winter

Facebook Announces Libra

Binance gets Hacked

CCN blames Google and has a shutdown scare

Crypto-Exchanges start conducting 10+ IEOs daily

Civil

Sparkster

VeID

aELF

Bitcoin

Ethereum

EOS

Stellar*

NEO

ZCash

Monero

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Monero

EOS

ZCash

NEO

Stellar*

Hyperledger Variants

MountGox

Bitfinex

Poloniex

Binance

Mark Zuckenberg (with Libra)

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Stellar

EOS

Blockstack

#NOONIES 2019—SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT AWARDS NOMINEES

You can VOTE EVERY DAY FROM TODAY until August 16th, so go ahead and set a reminder to exercise your daily right to declare the best and worst of the world's technology industry. The winners will be announced on August 21st.

