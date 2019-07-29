Hacker Noon Awards: #Noonies 2019—Full Nominees List
"The Noonies! It’s time to vote on what matters in tech. Year after year these will serve as the definitive, international and somewhat democratic acknowledgement of all the best and worst people and/or products in technology today," someone overheard CEO David Smooke saying in an All-Hands meeting on Zoom recently.
Divided across Hacker Noon’s three editorial categories—General Technology
, Crypto and Blockchain
, and Software Development
, the first annual #Noonies aims to be a public recognition of both the contributing writers, community members, and readers who make Hacker Noon the best place for tech professionals to publish; as well as a great forum for all of us to up and/or downvote the brands, products and apps we use to build things every day.
Scroll down for the full list of 50 #Noonies awards and 300+ nominees > click through to upvote your favourites!
You can VOTE EVERY DAY FROM TODAY
until August 16th, so go ahead and set a reminder to exercise your daily right to declare the best and worst of the world's technology industry.
For the first week of voting, public award nominations remain open. Please note, your custom nominations are subject to review before being added. All Noonies 2019 Award Winners will be announced on August 21st.
#NOONIES 2019—GENERAL TECH AWARD NOMINEES
#NOONIES 2019—CRYPTO / BLOCKCHAIN AWARD NOMINEES
Malta
I'm an Institutional Investor. Jurisdictions are an artificial construct, Man.
The Zug, Switzerland
Estonia
Belarus
Eminem's Kamikaze Album
Silicon Valley's story arc
Forbes' coverage of Bitcoin
John McAfee's Twitter Feed
cointelegraph
Coindesk
CCN
Tokenpost
Bitcoin Maximalist
DeFi
Buidl
Crypto-Winter
Facebook Announces Libra
Binance gets Hacked
CCN blames Google and has a shutdown scare
Crypto-Exchanges start conducting 10+ IEOs daily
Civil
Sparkster
VeID
aELF
Bitcoin
Ethereum
EOS
Stellar*
NEO
ZCash
Monero
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Monero
EOS
ZCash
NEO
Stellar*
Hyperledger Variants
MountGox
Bitfinex
Poloniex
Binance
Mark Zuckenberg (with Libra)
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Stellar
EOS
Blockstack
#NOONIES 2019—SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT AWARDS NOMINEES
The Noonies are made possible by Stream. Stream’s simple, powerful APIs for scalable feeds and chat are used by some of the largest and most popular apps.
