Search icon
Start Writing
Unstoppable Domains adStart Chatting On The Decentralized Web!
Hackernoon logoHacker Noon Awards: #Noonies 2019—Full Nominees List by@natasha

Hacker Noon Awards: #Noonies 2019—Full Nominees List

July 29th 2019 1,805 reads
Author profile picture

@natashaNatasha Nel

Managing Editor @hackernoon.

The world’s most independent tech publication, Hacker Noon—where hackers start their afternoons, just partnered with Stream.io to present the inaugural Noonies 2019: The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. 
"The Noonies! It’s time to vote on what matters in tech. Year after year these will serve as the definitive, international and somewhat democratic acknowledgement of all the best and worst people and/or products in technology today," someone overheard CEO David Smooke saying in an All-Hands meeting on Zoom recently.
Divided across Hacker Noon’s three editorial categories—General Technology, Crypto and Blockchain, and Software Development, the first annual #Noonies aims to be a public recognition of both the contributing writers, community members, and readers who make Hacker Noon the best place for tech professionals to publish; as well as a great forum for all of us to up and/or downvote the brands, products and apps we use to build things every day.

Scroll down for the full list of 50 #Noonies awards and 300+ nominees > click through to upvote your favourites!

You can VOTE EVERY DAY FROM TODAY until August 16th, so go ahead and set a reminder to exercise your daily right to declare the best and worst of the world's technology industry.
For the first week of voting, public award nominations remain open. Please note, your custom nominations are subject to review before being added. All Noonies 2019 Award Winners will be announced on August 21st. 

#NOONIES 2019GENERAL TECH AWARD NOMINEES

Best Tech News Source

Twitter
Hacker News
Reddit
Developer News (freeCodeCamp)
WIRED
TechCrunch
MIT Technology Review
Product Hunt
TechLoaf
recode
TLDR

The World's Most Productive Remote Team

GitLab
InVision
Basecamp
Doist
Automattic
Buffer
Zapier
Knack
Harvest
Niteo

Best Use of Tech for Good

UpEffect
CYCLE.LAND
Nexus Labs
Ethical Angel
CryptoCare
GIVALYTICS
Kindred

The Bait & Switch Award

Medium's Paywall
Upwork
Apple's Butterfly Switch Keyboards
Facebook's Libra

Most Exciting Startup

She.VC
Everipedia
Superhuman
Food Alliance

Hacker of the Year

Pedro Lima
Arthur Tkachenko
Nirav
Thomas
galyna
Mister Fahrenheit
Betty

Product Manager of the Year

Lenny Rachitsky
Marija Cvjetkovic
Suketu Patel
Vindhya C
Abhishek Sharma
John Cutler
Dan Fedirko
Josh Ben-David
Claudio Cossio
Alex Mitchell
Antonio van der Weel
Pramod Chandrayan
Nancy Wang
Timoté Geimer
Momčilo Dakić

Contributing Writer of the Year

Cassie Kozyrkov
Andreas Sandre
Arthur Tkachenko
Aditi Bhatnagar
sudhanshu kumar
Noam Levenson

Technology Writer of the Year

Ashan Fernando
Arthur Tkachenko
James Dargan
Riz Virk
Amanda Woo
Chris Herd
Chris Castiglione

AI Writer of the Year

Daniel Jeffries
Akash Deep
Tony Aubé
Adrien Book
Matt Swayne
Cassie Kozyrkov
Shreya Amin

Most Over-Hyped Technology

AI
Docker
GraphQL
Meteor

Cybersecurity Writer of the Year

Han Yoon
Mark Nadal
Daniel Jeffries
Alice Henshaw
Drew Rossow
Aaron Gershwin

Best AMA (ask-me-anything) award

Carlos Domingo
Muneeb Ali
Taylor Monahan
Jean-Loïck Michaux (JLO)
Jeff Atwood
Courtland Allen
Alicia Ferratusco
Mike Kalomeni
Paul Foley
Shamir Karkal
Richard Garcia & Michael Ambrosino
Erik Zhang

Social Network of the Year

Twitter
Instagram (by Facebook)
Reddit
Youtube
WhatsApp (by Facebook)
QQ
Qzone
Facebook
Pinterest
Messenger (by Facebook)
WeChat
AllSocial
Cake
Strava

Most Valuable Chatbot Framework

Watson Assistant
Rasa
Chatbots by PubNub
Vergic
Bold360 (by LogMeIn)
Microsoft Bot Framework
Wit.AI
Rulai
LivePerson
Dialogflow (by Google)
PandoraBots
Botpress
BotKit
ChatterBot
Messenger API (by Facebook)
Enterprise Chatbot by Inbenta
Ada

20 Under 20 Awards

[ open nominations!

White Hat of the Year

[ open nominations!

60 Over 60 Awards

[ open nominations! ]



#NOONIES 2019CRYPTO / BLOCKCHAIN AWARD NOMINEES

Most Hardcore Bitcoin Maximalist

Hodlonaut
Pierre Rochard
Trace Mayer
Francis Pouliot
Jimmy Song
Adam Back
Giacomo Zucco
Beautyon
Tuur Demeester
Vortex
Adam Meister
Tone Vays
Gabriel D Vine

Most crypto-friendly Jurisdiction Award

Malta
I'm an Institutional Investor. Jurisdictions are an artificial construct, Man.
The Zug, Switzerland
Estonia
Belarus

Crypto-Name Drop of the Year

Eminem's Kamikaze Album
Silicon Valley's story arc
Forbes' coverage of Bitcoin

Second-Best Crypto Publication on Earth

John McAfee's Twitter Feed
cointelegraph
Coindesk
CCN
Tokenpost

Crypto-Buzzword of the Year

Bitcoin Maximalist
DeFi
Buidl
Crypto-Winter

Defining Crypto-Moment of the Year

Facebook Announces Libra
Binance gets Hacked
CCN blames Google and has a shutdown scare
Crypto-Exchanges start conducting 10+ IEOs daily

Crypto-Dud of the Year

Civil
Sparkster

The All-About-PR Award

VeID
aELF

Best Blockchain Award

Bitcoin
Ethereum
EOS
Stellar*
NEO
ZCash
Monero

Blockchain of the Year Award

Bitcoin
Ethereum
Monero
EOS
ZCash
NEO
Stellar*
Hyperledger Variants

The best crypto magazine

Cointelegraph
Coindesk
CryptoCoinNews
CryptoSlate

Best crypto analysts

Muhrad Mahmudov
Willy woo
Plan B
Tone Vays

The Zero Factor Authentication Award for Achievement un Security

MountGox
Bitfinex
Poloniex
Binance

Best Crypto Rap Song

EDCON 2019 - Vitalik Rap
Bitcoin Rap Gucci Gang - HODL Gang
I am still on Coinbase - CoinDaddy
Team Hodl - Lambo Land

The best bitcoin Shiller

Anthony Pompliano
John McAffee (Good Old John)
Jack Dorsey
Mark Zuckenberg (with Libra)
Bryan Kelly (CNBC)
Donald Trump

The Cutest Crypto Kitty

Lilbubthemagicalspacecat
SirMeowsalot
Felono

The Best White Paper

Bitcoin
Ethereum
Stellar
EOS
Blockstack

Most Mind-blowing Bitcoin Story

"Bitcoin’s Biggest Hack In History: 184.4 Billion Bitcoin from Thin Air; Satoshi Hard Forks, Saves Bitcoin," by Charlie Shrem
"Why the Price of Bitcoin Doesn't Matter," by Beautyon
"What Will Bitcoin Look Like in Twenty Years?" by Dan Jeffries
"Bitcoin Miners Beware: Invalid Blocks Need Not Apply," by StopAndDecrypt
"The Great Bitcoin Scaling Debate — A Timeline," by Daniel Morgan
"Why Bitcoin is not trustless" by Haseeb Qureshi

#CryptoTwitter's MVP

@hodlonaut
@BullyEsq
@aantonop
PeterMcCormack
CryptoCobain
@PirateBeachbum
@VitalikButerin
@TimDraper
@haydentiff
@iam_preethi
@muneeb
@brian_armstrong

The Shitcoin Award

[ open nominations! ]

#NOONIES 2019—SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT AWARDS NOMINEES

Developer Tool Buzz of Year

GraphQL
React Hooks
GatsbyJS
Zeit
Nuxt.js
Prisma
Next.js
Apollo

CMS You Can't Live Without

Wordpress
Netlify CMS
Ghost
Squarespace
Wix
Medium
Strikingly
Weebly
Joomla
TYPO3

Personal Developer Blog of the Year

Overreacted
David Walsh
Coding Horror
Daring Fireball (John Gruber)
Paul Jarvis

Best Developer on Twitter

@dan_abramov
@iamdevloper
@mxstbr (Max Stoiber)
@addyosmani
@mpjme (FunFunFunction)
@jensimmons
@jasonfried
@codinghorror (Jeff Atwood)
@no_fear_inc

Best JAMstack

React
Serverless Framework
Smashing Magazine
freecodecamp.org
Lodash
SEOmonitor
Impossible Foods
NYC Pride 2019
The State of European Tech
Airbnb Engineering & Data Science
Stream

Best Dev Podcast

Syntax.fm
Developer Tea
The Laracasts Snippets
The Changelog
Shop Talk Show
The Bike Shed
The Undefined Podcast

Top Dev Teacher

Wes Bos
Scott Tolinski
Brian Holt
Maximilian Schwarzmüller
Kyle Simpson (YDKJS)
Jeffrey Way
Will Sentance
Sarah Drasner
Brad Traversy
Kent Dodds
Tyler McGinnis
Dan Abramov
Gregg Pollack
Nick Pettit
Bianca Gandolfo
Shirley Wu
Todd Motto
Ben Awad

Best Open Source Project

VS Code
React
Vue.js
Styled Components
npm
Tensorflow
Font Awesome
Kubernetes
Atom
Webpack
faceswap

Best Dev Community

Github
Dev.to
Freecodecamp
Stack Overflow
Hacker News
Product Hunt
WIP
Stack Share

Best Open Startup

Nomadlist
Gumroad
Ghost
Insomnia
Convertkit
Baremetrics
Hubstaff
Upscribe
Simple Analytics

Notable No-Code App

Tim Ferriss Dreamline Calculator
Freelance Calculator
Seedform

Most Promising Fintech

Braintree
Acorns
GoCardless
n26
Robinhood
Revolut
Razorpay
You can VOTE EVERY DAY FROM TODAY until August 16th, so go ahead and set a reminder to exercise your daily right to declare the best and worst of the world's technology industry. The winners will be announced on August 21st. 
The Noonies are made possible by Stream. Stream’s simple, powerful APIs for scalable feeds and chat are used by some of the largest and most popular apps.






Related

Tags

#noonies#hackernoon-awards#noonies-2019#tech-awards-2019#noonies-nominees#crypto-awards#blockchain-awards#hackernoon-top-story
The Noonification banner

Subscribe to get your daily round-up of top tech stories!