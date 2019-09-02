Hacker Noon Awards: 2019 Noonies Winners Announced

Search icon
You voted. You tweeted. You hacked the platform and cheated.
The Noonies—the tech industry's greenest awards; built by Hacker Noon in partnership with Stream—was conceptualized to recognize the best and worst peoples and products of the internets, in 2019 and beyond.
With over 55,000 votes castfor 457 Noonies nomineesacross 50 awards categories, we're extremely excited to announce the winners of these prestigious awards - only two of which were compromised by inauthentic voting behaviour! 
"The Noonies! Much thanks to the community for taking the time to cast 50k+ votes, determining the Hacker Noon award winners," said David Smooke. "It was fun. Great to see the community make their cases for their favorite Noonie nominees. Overall, we're also excited that we got our feet wet in custom voting technology. We look forward to contributing more to how the internet curates, ranks and distributes content."

And the 2019 Noonies Winners Are...

GENERAL TECH:

Product Manager of the Year

🥇Vindhya C

🥈Timoté Geimer
🥉Marija Cvjetkovic

Best Tech News Source

🥇Twitter

🥈Hacker News
🥉Reddit

The World's Most Productive Remote Team

🥇GitLab

🥈Buffer
🥉Knack

Best Use of Tech for Good

🥇DADI FOUNDATION - harnessing tech to empower the most marginalised, ensuring fair access to technology and supporting robust and inclusive democracies

🥈UPEFFECT - improving access to funding for entrepreneurs on the right side of history
🥉MORELIFE - (where more = better well-being + extended life)

The Bait & Switch Award

🥇Medium's Paywall

🥈Facebook's Libra
🥉Apple's Butterfly Switch Keyboards

Most Exciting Startup [ Votes Hacked ]

🥇PASSBASE - seamless, bank-level identity verification integration into your website, app, or checkout with just a few lines of code

🥈LOOXIE - lets you request photos from specific locations: just drop a pin on the map or search for a point of interest
🥉CARBON - buying cryptocurrency has never been this easy

Hacker of the Year

🥇Thomas

🥈Arthur Tkachenko
🥉Nirav

Contributing Writer of the Year

🥇Patrick Lee Scott

🥈Andrey Sergeenkov
🥉sudhanshu kumar

Technology Writer of the Year

🥇Ashan Fernando

🥈Riz Virk
🥉Arthur Tkachenko

AI Writer of the Year

🥇Adrien Book

🥈Akash Deep
🥉Tony Aubé

Most Over-Hyped Technology

🥇Blockchain

🥈AI
🥉VR

Cybersecurity Writer of the Year

🥇Han Yoon

🥈Aaron Gershwin
🥉Alice Henshaw

Best AMA (ask-me-anything) award

🥇Carlos Domingo

🥈Jean-Loïck Michaux (JLO)
🥉Taylor Monahan

Social Network of the Year [ Votes Hacked ]

🥇Steemit

🥈gab
🥉Narrative - The World's Journal

Most Valuable Chatbot Framework

🥇Chatbots by PubNub

🥈LivePerson
🥉Rasa

2 or 3 Under 20-ish Awards

🥇Sergio Mattei, founder of Makerlog

🥈Ives van Hoorne, creator of CodeSandbox
🥉Rachel Zietz, founder of Gladiator Lacrosse

White Hat of the Year

🥇Alice Henshaw

🥈Georgios Konstantopoulos
🥉Nick Seneca Jankel

60 Over 60 Awards

🥇Tim Berners-Lee

🥈Richard Stallman
🥉Guido van Rossum

VC Twitter's MVP

🥇@alexiskold
🥈@naval
🥉@garrytan
CRYPTO/BLOCKCHAIN:

Most Hardcore Bitcoin Maximalist

🥇Pierre Rochard

🥈Hodlonaut
🥉Francis Pouliot

Most crypto-friendly Jurisdiction Award

🥇Malta

🥈The Zug, Switzerland
🥉Estonia

Crypto-Name Drop of the Year

🥇Silicon Valley's story arc

🥈Eminem's Kamikaze Album
🥉Forbes' coverage of Bitcoin

Second-Best Crypto Publication on Earth

🥇John McAfee's Twitter Feed

🥈Coindesk
🥉CCN

Crypto-Buzzword of the Year

🥇Bitcoin Maximalist

🥈Crypto-Winter
🥉DeFi

Defining Crypto-Moment of the Year

🥇Facebook Announces Libra

🥈Binance gets Hacked
🥉Crypto-Exchanges start conducting 10+ IEOs daily

Crypto-Dud of the Year

🥇Civil

🥈Sparkster

The All-About-PR Award

🥇aELF

🥈VeID

Best Blockchain Award

🥇Bitcoin

🥈Ethereum
🥉EOS

Blockchain of the Year Award

🥇Ethereum

🥈EOS
🥉Bitcoin

The best crypto magazine

🥇CryptoSlate

🥈Coindesk
🥉Cointelegraph

Best crypto analysts

🥇Plan B

🥈Kazonomics
🥉Willy woo

The Zero Factor Authentication Award for Achievement un Security

🥇MountGox2

🥈Binance
🥉Bitfinex

Best Crypto Rap Song

🥇Bitcoin Rap Gucci Gang - HODL Gang

🥈EDCON 2019 - Vitalik Rap
🥉Team Hodl - Lambo Land

The best bitcoin Shiller

🥇Anthony Pompliano

🥈John McAffee (Good Old John)
🥉Jack Dorsey

The Cutest Crypto Kitty

🥇SirMeowsalot

🥈Lilbubthemagicalspacecat
🥉Felono

The Best White Paper

🥇Bitcoin

🥈EOS
🥉Ethereum

Most Mind-blowing Bitcoin Story

🥇Bitcoin’s Biggest Hack In History: 184.4 Billion Bitcoin from Thin Air; Satoshi Hard Forks, Saves Bitcoin," by Charlie Shrem

🥈"Why the Price of Bitcoin Doesn't Matter," by Beautyon33
🥉"Bitcoin Miners Beware: Invalid Blocks Need Not Apply," by StopAndDecrypt

#CryptoTwitter's MVP

🥇@hodlonaut

🥈@aantonop
🥉@BullyEsq
SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT:

Developer Tool Buzz of Year

🥇GraphQL

🥈React Hooks
🥉GatsbyJS

CMS You Can't Live Without

🥇Flamelink

🥈ButterCMS
🥉Strapi

Personal Developer Blog of the Year

🥇Overreacted

🥈Ahmad Awais
🥉Tania Rascia

Best Developer on Twitter

🥇@iamdevloper

🥈@dan_abramov
🥉@jaffathecake

Best JAMstack

🥇React

🥈Serverless Framework
🥉freecodecamp.org

Best Dev Podcast

🥇The Bike Shed

🥈Syntax.fm
🥉Soft Skills Engineering

Top Dev Teacher

🥇Wes Bos

🥈Scott Tolinski
🥉Will Sentance

Best Open Source Project

🥇VS Code

🥈React
🥉Vue.js

Best Dev Community

🥇Dev.to

🥈Github
🥉Makerlog

Best Open Startup

🥇Nomadlist

🥈Alan
🥉Upscribe

Most Promising Fintech

🥇Robinhood

🥈Acorns
🥉Monzo

Thank YOU to all the Hacker Noon community members who took part in Hacker Noon's first annual awards—the Noonies 2019.

With a special shoutout to our awesome sponsor, Stream.io. Stream builds scalable feeds, activity streams & chat; and their simple, powerful APIs are used by some of the largest and most popular apps.
We're looking forward to an even bigger and better Noonies next year.
Back to the Internet,
The Hacker Noon Editorial Team 🔏

