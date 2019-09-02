Hacker Noon Awards: 2019 Noonies Winners Announced

@ natasha Natasha Nel Managing Editor @hackernoon.

The Noonies—the tech industry's greenest awards; built by Hacker Noon in partnership with Stream—was conceptualized to recognize the best and worst peoples and products of the internets, in 2019 and beyond.

With over 55,000 votes cast—for 457 Noonies nominees—across 50 awards categories, we're extremely excited to announce the winners of these prestigious awards - only two of which were compromised by inauthentic voting behaviour!

"The Noonies! Much thanks to the community for taking the time to cast 50k+ votes, determining the Hacker Noon award winners," said David Smooke. "It was fun. Great to see the community make their cases for their favorite Noonie nominees. Overall, we're also excited that we got our feet wet in custom voting technology. We look forward to contributing more to how the internet curates, ranks and distributes content."

And the 2019 Noonies Winners Are...

GENERAL TECH:

🥇DADI FOUNDATION - harnessing tech to empower the most marginalised, ensuring fair access to technology and supporting robust and inclusive democracies

🥈 UPEFFECT - improving access to funding for entrepreneurs on the right side of history UPEFFECT - improving access to funding for entrepreneurs on the right side of history

🥉 MORELIFE - (where more = better well-being + extended life) MORELIFE - (where more = better well-being + extended life)

🥇Medium's Paywall

🥈 Facebook's Libra Facebook's Libra

🥉 Apple's Butterfly Switch Keyboards Apple's Butterfly Switch Keyboards

Most Exciting Startup [ Votes Hacked ]

🥇PASSBASE - seamless, bank-level identity verification integration into your website, app, or checkout with just a few lines of code

🥈 LOOXIE - lets you request photos from specific locations: just drop a pin on the map or search for a point of interest LOOXIE - lets you request photos from specific locations: just drop a pin on the map or search for a point of interest

🥉 CARBON - buying cryptocurrency has never been this easy CARBON - buying cryptocurrency has never been this easy

🥇Blockchain

🥈 AI AI

🥉 VR VR





Social Network of the Year [ Votes Hacked ]

🥇Steemit

🥈gab

🥉Narrative - The World's Journal



🥇Chatbots by PubNub

🥈LivePerson

🥉Rasa

CRYPTO/BLOCKCHAIN:

🥇Pierre Rochard

🥈 Hodlonaut Hodlonaut

🥉 Francis Pouliot Francis Pouliot

🥇Malta

🥈 The Zug, Switzerland The Zug, Switzerland

🥉 Estonia Estonia

🥇Silicon Valley's story arc

🥈 Eminem's Kamikaze Album Eminem's Kamikaze Album

🥉 Forbes' coverage of Bitcoin Forbes' coverage of Bitcoin

🥇John McAfee's Twitter Feed

🥈 Coindesk Coindesk

🥉 CCN CCN

🥇Bitcoin Maximalist

🥉 DeFi DeFi

🥇Facebook Announces Libra

🥈 Binance gets Hacked Binance gets Hacked

🥉 Crypto-Exchanges start conducting 10+ IEOs daily Crypto-Exchanges start conducting 10+ IEOs daily

🥇Civil

🥈 Sparkster Sparkster

🥇aELF

🥈 VeID VeID

🥇Bitcoin

🥈 Ethereum Ethereum

🥉 EOS EOS

🥇Ethereum

🥈 EOS EOS

🥉 Bitcoin Bitcoin

🥈 Kazonomics Kazonomics

🥇MountGox2

🥈 Binance Binance

🥉 Bitfinex Bitfinex

🥇Bitcoin

🥈 EOS EOS

🥉 Ethereum Ethereum

SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT:

🥇GraphQL

🥈 React Hooks React Hooks

🥉 GatsbyJS GatsbyJS

🥇Flamelink

🥈 ButterCMS ButterCMS

🥉 Strapi Strapi

🥇React

🥈 Serverless Framework Serverless Framework

Thank YOU to all the Hacker Noon community members who took part in Hacker Noon's first annual awards—the Noonies 2019.

With a special shoutout to our awesome sponsor, Stream.io. Stream builds scalable feeds, activity streams & chat; and their simple, powerful APIs are used by some of the largest and most popular apps.

We're looking forward to an even bigger and better Noonies next year.

Back to the Internet,

The Hacker Noon Editorial Team 🔏

