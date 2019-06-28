Facebook's Libra — small soundbites from Big Media

0

Facebook is setting up a global currency to bypass central banks, bank regulators and existing currency systems. Mark Zuckerberg made it clear that he doesn’t think Facebook is a business. “In a lot of ways, Facebook is more like a government than a traditional company,” said Mr Zuckerberg. ‘We’re really setting policies.” He has acted consistently as a would-be sovereign power. For example, he is attempting to set up a Supreme Court-style independent tribunal.