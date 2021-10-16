How To Develop Your Brand Strategy and Content Plan in 3 Hours

This article was originally presented as a slide deck for a seminar given to the 2021 cohort of HackerNoon’s Blogging Fellowship. It was presented under the titles “How to become the product manager your content career may or may not need,”and “Plan and Roadmap Your Content Strategy to Achieve Your Goals with This Super Simple 5-Step Exercise’ (strongly inspired by principles involved in product management.’ If you’re interested in becoming a Blogging Fellow at hackerNoon, [you can apply here].