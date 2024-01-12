131 Stories To Learn About Hackernoon Awards

Let's learn about via these 131 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Hackernoon Awards /Learn Repo 1. 'Digital Intuition Deprives Manipulators of Competitive Advantage': Aleksey Zaitsevsky About Zaitsevsky belongs to prototyping industry and has been nominated by the HackerNoon community for the award: HackerNoon's Regulation-Nation of 2021. 2. HackerNoon Launches #Noonies 2022 to Celebrate the Brightest Minds on the Internet HackerNoon, the technology publishing platform, launched its fourth annual #Noonies 2022 in partnership with BingX and .TECH Domains. 3. "The Key to Achieving Anything In Life Is Consistency" - Vibhor Thakral, Computer Science Nominee Vibhor Thakral from India has been nominated for a 2020 #Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories. 4. This Self-Proclaimed Art Illiterate Person Builds Web3 Products for Coinbase Meet Noonies 2021Nominee Gagan Gehani 5. "Programming Must Be Practiced, Often"—Aaron Newbold, '20 Noonie Nominee: Programming & Future PUBLIC NOONIE NOMS CLOSE IN 6 DAYS..! Don't miss your shot to recognize YOUR best people and products in tech today with a highly respectable Hacker Noon Awards Nomination at NOONIES.TECH. Speaking of the best people and products in technology, here’s a quick intro to 2020 Noonie Nominee, Aaron Rory Newbold from Bahamas, who’s been nominated in the both the Future Heroes and Technology #Noonies categories. 6. Startup Interview with Andrey Ustyugov, CEO, Planner 5D Planner 5D CEO talks about what is driving the team to build the best interior design and home improvement platform. 7. Noonies 2020 Voting Opens: $10K+ & 3K+ Yrs Domain Registration Up for Grabs In case you've not yet had the pleasure: The 2020 Noonies - presented by hackernoon.com - are not only the only Industry Awards you don't have to be an influencer to win, but also the most community-driven tech awards on the internet. [8. Best Dev Podcast - Hacker Noon Noonies Awards 2019](https://hackernoon.com/best-dev-podcast-hacker-noon-noonies-awards-2019-2p3p3z0q) UPDATE 9. Noonies Nominee Vivek Tank on the Need of Creativity for Effective SEO 2021 Noonies Nominee General Interview with Vivek Tank. [10. CMS You Can't Live Without - Hacker Noon Noonies Awards 2019](https://hackernoon.com/cms-you-cant-live-without-hacker-noon-noonies-awards-2019-016r34iv) UPDATE 11. "Never Try To Fix A Problem That Has Not Yet Materialized" - Adam Zachary Wasserman, IT Strategist You know that feeling when you work really hard on something for really long and it feels like nobody really notices? 12. "Declarative Programming Languages are the Future," Maximiliano Contieri Maximiliano Contieri from Germany has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the Software Development Awards Category for Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - REFACTORING. 13. Ryan Dawson on Open Source Tools and MLOps — A Noonie Nom Interview Ryan Dawson is a 3x Noonie Nominee and is a top Hacker Noon contributor in the Software Development story category. In this interview, Ryan shares what he's learned about the open source value chain, MLOps, and problem solving with tech vs. people, or ideas. 14. "Nothing Is Impossible", Interview with Lina Survila You know that feeling when you work really hard on something for really long and it feels like nobody really notices? 15. Noonies Nominee Sergey Golubev on the Future of Metaverse Sergey Golubev is the project manager at Crynet Marketing Solution. He has been nominated for a 2021 Noonies award for Best Crypto-Journalist in 2021. 16. "Don't Give Advice Unless Asked to Do So" - Alberto Cuesta Cañada, 2020 Noonie Nominee In these unprecedented times, people build unprecedented products, and contribute to the internet in unprecedented ways. Go on, make a fellow human’s day and nominate someone in the tech industry’s most independent and community-driven awards: NOONIES.TECH. 17. "I Believe That People Need To Always Be Motivated", Interview with Murilo Roque Paiva da Silva The 2020 #Noonies are here,and they are both much greener and much bigger than last year. 18. Daniel Jeffries is Betting On Smarter Machines and Stupider Humans Daniel Jeffries is currently living in Germany (confined unwillingly by COVID-19 to one country, for now), and he's got what we'll call a few interesting observations about the future of humanity — which he shares with us in this interview. 19. Our Ancestors Could Have Solved Food Scarcity With AI - Noonies Nominee TRex 20. Noonies Nominee Futuristic Lawyer is Excited for Web3 Potential to Offer Creators Fair Compensation As a tech writer, I believe that one of the most exciting technologies of the present is blockchain and the boom of innovations in Web 3.0. 21. "The pandemic has literally changed my perspective towards life" – Karan Jagota, 2020 Noonie Nominee Hacker Noon's annual Noonie awards help shine a spotlight on some of the greatest minds in tech. Head over to our awards page and nominate YOUR best people and products today at NOONIES.TECH. 22. Developer Buzz Tool of the Year - Hacker Noon Noonies Awards 2019 UPDATE 23. "Hang On To What You Believe", Interview with Laurie Dunn “In these unprecedented times…” People build unprecedented products, and contribute to the internet in unprecedented ways. 24. How to Claim Your Free Dottech Domain: For Noonies Winners with Love Dottech Domains have been old friends of HackerNoon. They’ve not just sponsored noonies.tech, but are also giving away free domains to all winners and runnerups 25. How To Choose One Thing and Master It with Julie Smith, The Techie Teacher Interview with 2021 Noonies Nominee, blogger, and Instructional Technology Consultant Julie Smith, aka The Techie Teacher, on edtech and loving your work. 26. Hacker Noon Launches the Third Annual #Noonies Nomination for the third-annual Hacker Noon Noonies is open to the public at noonies.tech. Voting starts November 15, 2022 ends on January 26, 2022. 27. Key Facts About Noonies 2022 HackerNoon's Noonies 2022 have launched! There are prizes to be won across the five awards meant to recognize the effort of our community and the internet! 28. "Virgin Galactic is the next Tesla" - Cal Evans, Noonie Nominee for Learning To Code Learning how to code is one of the most difficult and rewarding tasks you can do. While this journey may be a tough and long one, our 2020 Noonie Nominee Cal Evans from United States can help you out. 29. Abdullah Al Tarek Is Excited About the Upcoming Generics Feature in Golang You know that feeling when you work really hard on something for really long and it feels like nobody really notices? 30. 2022 Noonies Nominee Annica Lin on Building Resilience And Doing Hard Things I’m Annica Lin, and I’m the VP of Growth at Sable. I am glad to announce that I have been nominated for the 2022 Noonies Award. 31. "Change Your Inner Intent And Your Life Will Turn Around", Interview with Pierre-Antoine Mill Pierre-Antoine Mill from France has been nominated for a 2020 #Noonie in the Software Development category. 32. Noonie Nominee Peculiar Ediomo-Abasi Talks About Life as a Product Manager Amidst COVID-19 The Noonie awards have a way of finding both the best tech writers and the best people in their fields. Our next Noonie nominee is a veteran in product development and product management. Peculiar Ediomo-Abasi from Nigeria has been nominated two Noonie awards this year. Learn more about her below! 33. "Start Investing Early" - Yan Cui, AWS Serverless Hero Yan Cui from Netherlands has been nominated for a 2020 #Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories. 34. "Focus On The Problem, Not On The Solution", Interview with Alexey Grigorev Alexey Grigorev from Germany has been nominated for a 2020 #Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories. 35. David Mercer – ML Writer Nom – is a Tech Entrepreneur and Author The 2020 Noonies are here and they are both much greener and much bigger than last year. Among the 2,000+ deserving humans nominated across 5 categories for over 200 awards, we discovered David Mercer from South Africa, who’s has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories. 36. "I Like To Teach Others How To Code" - Jure Reljanovic Jure Reljanovic from Croatia has been nominated for a 2020#Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories.. [37. Best Open Startup - Hacker Noon Noonies Awards 2019](https://hackernoon.com/best-open-startup-hacker-noon-noonies-awards-2019-ot3w3wb8) UPDATE 38. Yevheniia Korotia, 2020 Noonie Nominee for JavaScript, React, Web Development “In these unprecedented times…” People build unprecedented products, and contribute to the internet in unprecedented ways. 39. Anthony Shaw, 2020 Noonie Nominee for PYTHON Anthony Shaw is a Python Fellow, ASF Member and hacker from Australia, who's been nominated in Hacker Noon's annual tech industry awards, in the Software Development category. Here's all you need to know before you vote for him, in 3 questions or less: 40. How to Claim your Free Avast Subscriptions: For Noonies Winners with Love For many of us, Avast was THE antivirus we grew up using. The McAfees and the Norton’s were too resource-intensive and the Kasperskys were…well… Kasperskys... 41. Noonie Nominee Iliya Valchanov is Training the World's Data Scientists At Hacker Noon, we created the annual Noonies Awards to help recognize the best pest people in the Tech Industry today. Nominate YOUR best people and products today at NOONIES.TECH. 42. "Have a dream and have patience achieving your dream." - Alex Circei, Noonie Nominee for AGILE You know that feeling when you work really hard on something for really long and it feels like nobody really notices? Hacker Noon’s Annual Tech Industry Awards, the 2020 Noonies, are here to help with that. 43. Noonie Nominee Simona Cotin is a Cloud Developer Advocate at Microsoft Simona Cotin from the United Kingdom is a 2020 Noonie nominee in the Software Development category. Simona is a developer who has a passion for teaching others. Scroll on through for their take on what’s trending in tech today. 44. "Good And Evil Are Two Sides of The Same Coin" - Sergey Baloyan, 2020 Noonie Nominee The 2020 #Noonies are here, and they are both much greener and much bigger than last year. 45. "This Pandemic Hasn't Changed the Way I Operate" - Zoe Chew, Product Dev Nom Zoe Chew from Malaysia has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories. As a self-taught programmer and product developer, Zoe Chew has a lot of advice about how to get into the tech industry. 46. Noonies: A GIF-Full Guide for Noo-bies Hello and welcome to Noonies 2022 StarTech: Tech Awards for the Brightest Stars. Join HackerNoon as we award bold and knowledgeable techies like yourself. 47. "The Monetary System Is Completely Screwed Up", Interview with Vesa Kivinen The 2020 #Noonies are here, and they are both much greener and much bigger than last year. 48. Striving Not to Be A Success But to Be of Value with Joshua Marriage Joshua Marriage from Australia is a dissident technology enthusiast interested in bitcoin fungibility, the Big Brothers of Blockchain, and the need for surveillance-free satoshis, who's been nominated in the Noonies Decentralization Award Category. Read on for Joshua's Noonies interview, right below the ad break. 49. "Have Faith, Be Open, Trust Yourself", Interview with Chris Castiglione You know that feeling when you work really hard on something for really long and it feels like nobody really notices? 50. "The Role of Technology is To Eliminate Itself", Interview with Aahan Bhatt The 2020 #Noonies are here,and they are both much greener and much bigger than last year. 51. "It's not necessary to be No. 1 in everything" - Nibu P Rajoo, 2020 Noonie Nominee You know that feeling when you work really hard on something for really long and it feels like nobody really notices? Hacker Noon’s Annual Tech Industry Awards, the 2020 Noonies, are here to help with that. 52. "Don't outsource your self-esteem" - Maximiliano Contieri, 2020 Noonie Nominee for Refactoring The 2020 Noonies are here and they are both much greener and much bigger than last year. Among the 2,000+ deserving humans nominated across 5 categories for over 200 award titles, we discovered Maximiliano Contieri from Argentina, who’s has been nominated for in the Software Development category. Without further ado, we present to you, our big techy world, from the perspective of Maximiliano . 53. Manthan Koolwal, 2020 Noonie Nominee, is Developing AI-Enabled APIs The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. 54. "Helping Design Products in The Security And Compliance Space", Interview with Kishore V Kishore V from India has been nominated for a 2020#Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories.. 55. How To Review A Game Bryan Applegate, a nominee for several Noonies awards explains how he reviewed Darksiders III for HackerNoon and his thoughts on THQ Nordic's game in general. 56. "Stop Planning, Start Living" Oleg Kondrakhanov, Top Writer, Smart Contracts Have you cast your vote for the best of 2020's tech industry yet? Visit NOONIES.TECH today if not — there's little under a month left before voting closes! At the same time: read this interview with software developer and top Hacker Noon Contributor in SMART CONTRACTS, Oleg Kondrakhanov, from Russia. 57. Noonie Nominee Luiz Rosa Can't Live Without PyCharm and Git Luiz Guilherme Fonseca Rosa from Brazil has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie as Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - ALGORITHMS. The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Luiz had to share. 58. "Despite this Connected World, we Keep Isolating Ourselves" - Yassine Rachid, 2020 Noonie Nominee Hacker Noon's annual Noonie awards, hosted on NOONIES.TECH, seeks to find the best minds in the Tech industry today. One such impressive mind is Yassine Rachid from Canada. 59. "I Want To Make The World a Better Place" - Songtham Tungkitkancharoen, 2020 Noonie Nominee “In these unprecedented times…” People build unprecedented products, and contribute to the internet in unprecedented ways. 60. "Work from home will not be the norm," says Nataraj Sindam, Noonies Nominee and Microsoft Engineer Nominate YOUR best people and products today at NOONIES.TECH. Speaking of the best people in technology, here’s an intro to 2020 Noonie Nominee, Nataraj Sindam from the United States, who’s been nominated in the Technology category. Nataraj is a Microsoft engineer, avid reader, and podcast creator. You can catch him on his podcast talking about all the latest news in tech, media companies, and much more. 61. "Experience Imposes the Strongest Psychological Inertia" - Andrey Sergeenkov, Noonies Nominee Andrey Sergeenkov from Russia has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the Future Heroes, Technology, and Decentralization categories. Andrey has been nominated for four separate awards and is anxiously awaiting the day when DeFi becomes mainstream. 62. "Follow Your Passion" - Amanshu Kataria, 2020 Noonie Nominee for JAVASCRIPT an REACT At Hacker Noon, we want to commend software developers for their great work and give them the recognition they deserve. Nominate YOUR best people and products today at NOONIES.TECH. 63. Vishal Chovatiya Writes Code When It Is Helpful To Others in The Future You know that feeling when you work really hard on something for really long and it feels like nobody really notices? 64. Meet the Writer: Vik Bogdanov, Tech Storyteller Vik Bogdanov is a tech storyteller and a content strategist specializing in b2b tech marketing. 65. "Follow Your Heart, And Use Your Brain" - Bruce Li, 2020 Noonie Nominee Bruce Li from United States has been nominated for a 2020 #Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories. [66. Top Dev Teacher - Hacker Noon Noonies Awards 2019](https://hackernoon.com/top-dev-teacher-hacker-noon-noonies-awards-2019-och73wjz) UPDATE 67. "We will mostly live in virtual worlds in the future." - Timmu Tõke, 2020 Noonie Nominee Timmu Tõke from the United States has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories. The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. 68. Eduardo Mignot Loves Writing About Product, Agile and Design Thinking Eduardo Mignot from Spain has been nominated for a 2020#Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories. 69. The Journey From Creative Writer To Software Writer Meet Hackernoon contributing writer and noonies 2022 award nominee Oliver_Emeka, a recent computer science graduate from the University of Benin, Nigeria. 70. Carlo Occhiena, 2020 Noonie Nominee, is Interested in No-Code Solutions Carlo Occhiena from Italy has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories. The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Carlo had to share. 71. Matthew Turner Is Pretty Excited With The Idea of Decentralized Utopia P2P Ecosystem You know that feeling when you work really hard on something for really long and it feels like nobody really notices? Hacker Noon’s Annual Tech Industry Awards, the 2020 Noonies, are here to help with that. Nominate YOUR best people and products today at NOONIES.TECH. 72. Noonie Nominee Akshay Rana is a Self-Taught Programmer With the Noonies, we hope to highlight some of the best minds in tech, regardless of formal education levels or what company you work for. 73. Cybersecurity Expert Ax Sharma on Going Full On Into Breaking Things You know that feeling when you work really hard on something for really long and it feels like nobody really notices? Hacker Noon’s Annual Tech Industry Awards, the 2020 Noonies, are here to help with that. Nominate YOUR best people and products today at NOONIES.TECH. Speaking of the best people and products in technology, here’s a quick intro to 2020 Noonie Nominee, Ax Sharma, from the UK, who’s been nominated in the Future Heroes and Technology categories. 74. "Don't Listen To Other People", Interview with Leia Ruseva Leia Ruseva from India has been nominated for a 2020 #Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories. 75. "We Only Have One Planet" - Samuel Gregory, 2020 Noonie for User Experience At Hacker Noon, we try to recognize our best and brightest contributors through our annual Noonie awards. One such impressive writer is Samuel Gregory from the United Kingdom. Samuel is a 2020 Noonie nominee in the Back to the Internet category. 76. "Complaining only helps if you're prepared to do something about it" -Dawood Khan Masood Dawood Khan Masood from Pakistan has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the Back to the Internet category. The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Dawood had to share. 77. Noonie Nominee Jimmy Song is Excited About The Prospect of Bitcoin Changing Civilization Jimmy Song from the United States has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the Decentralization and Back to the Internet categories. The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Joseph had to share. 78. Eko Simanjuntak, 2020 Noonie Nominee, Loves to Explore Cloud Native Technologies Go on, make a fellow human’s day and nominate the best YOUR best of 2020’s tech industry for a 2020 #Noonie, the tech industry’s most independent and community-driven awards: NOONIES.TECH. 79. "The Quality of Your Life Depends on the Quality of the Questions You Ask Yourself"— Sara Tortoli The 2020 #Noonies are here,and they are both much greener and much bigger than last year. Among the 2,000+ deserving humans nominated across 5 categories for over 200 award titles, we discovered Sara Tortoli from Germany, who’s has been nominated for a 2020 #Noonie in the Technology category. Without further ado, we present to you, our big techy world, from the perspective of Sara Tortoli. 80. Google Developer Expert Phil Nash is Nominated for Ruby on Rails "Thinker of the Year" Among the 2,000+ deserving humans nominated across 5 categories for over 200 award titles in this year's Noonies, we discovered Phil Nash from the United states. 81. Using Stories to Defeat Human Indifference with Yonatan Kagansky Yonatan Kagansky from Israel is a 2020 Noonie Nominee who understands the power of storytelling, and wants you to stop consuming the news. 82. On Not Doing Free Work for 'The Experience' + More with Melinda B. Lewis Melinda B. Lewis has been nominated for two Hacker Noon awards this year, and we're really excited to have her onboard. In this interview: saying no to working for free, millennial experiences of student loans, and digital detoxes. 83. Celebrating Video Games and Video Game Writers With #Noonies2022 The Noonies are upon us, so you know what that means. It's time to celebrate all of the corners of the internet. 84. "I'm Learning How To Rebrand Myself, The Hard Way", Interview with Kira Leigh Maintanis Kira Leigh Maintanis from the United States has been nominated for a 2020 #Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories. 85. Noonie Nom Luciano Strika on GPT-3, Wealth Taxes, and Learning Japanese You know that feeling when you work really hard on something for really long and it feels like nobody really notices? Hacker Noon’s Annual Tech Industry Awards, the 2020 Noonies, are here to help with that. Nominate YOUR best people and products today at NOONIES.TECH. Speaking of the best people and products in technology, here’s a quick intro to 2020 Noonie Nominee, Luciano Strika, from Argentina, who’s been nominated in the Future Heroes and Technology categories. 86. "I aggressively applied to hundreds of different startups" #2021Noonies Nominee Lomit Patel has been nominated in the 2021 Noonies Awards: The most #democra-tech awards system! The first step to choosing the right career is self-awareness. 87. The Bait & Switch Award - Hacker Noon Noonies Awards 2019 UPDATE 88. "Joy Comes from the Process of Creating, Not the End Result" — App Builder, Logan Koshenka Logan Koshenka from the US has been nominated for a 2020 #Noonie in the Future Heroes category for his beautifully built side project, a Health and Wellness app called Accufit. PSA: Nominations for this award are still open..! Get the Health and Wellness App you can't live without nominated for a Noonie today ➡️ make a Founder's day. 89. Mark Helfman, 2020 Noonie Nominee for Independent Tech Journalist You know that feeling when you work really hard on something for really long and it feels like nobody really notices? Hacker Noon’s Annual Tech Industry Awards, the 2020 Noonies, are here to help with that. Nominate YOUR best people and products today at NOONIES.TECH. Speaking of the best people and products in technology, here’s a quick (and interesting!) intro to 2020 Noonie Nominee,Mark Helfman fromUnited State, who’s been nominated in the Future Heroes and Technology categories. 90. Marketing Influencers Are Overrated Says 3x Noonie Nom Viktor Bogdanov Viktor Bogdanov is a Ukraine-based Tech Storyteller, a designation we at Hacker Noon can happily confirm, because the beautiful humans of Hacker Noon have collectively read @viceasytiger’s 18 hn stories for 5 days, 3 hours, and 9 minutes — so far. In this Noonies interview, Viktor tells us where he'd invest $10M, how Covid-19 has impacted his life, and which 2 opinion he has that most people don't agree with. 91. Real Talk with Kenyan Dev and 2020 Noonie Nominee, Oloo Moses Otieno Kenyan web developer Oloo Moses Otieno has been nominated for a 2020 #Noonie because he's a top contributor in our SAAS category. We're pretty proud to have Noonie nominees from all over the world, and in this interview, Oloo shares his perspective and experience of the pandemic, and what he would do with a hypothetical $10M investment right now. 92. "It's Okay To Be Selfish For Your Career" — Iman Tumorang, 7x Dev Noonie Nominee The 2020 #Noonies are here,and they are both much greener and much bigger than last year. Among the 2,000+ deserving humans nominated across 5 categories for over 200 award titles, we discovered Iman Tumorang from Indonesia, who’s has been nominated for a 2020 #Noonie in the Software Development and Technology categories. Without further ado, we present to you, our big techy world, from the perspective of Iman . 93. "I Like Making/Breaking Code", Interview with Aditi Bhatnagar “In these unprecedented times…” People build unprecedented products, and contribute to the internet in unprecedented ways. 94. "I Strive To Make Better Tools For Data Science" - Rick Lamers, Data Science Nom You know that feeling when you work really hard on something for really long and it feels like nobody really notices? 95. "We are repeating history faster and at a greater scale" - Stacey Schneider, 2020 Noonie Nominee Stacey Schneider from the United States has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories. The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Stacey had to share. [96. Personal Developer Blog of the Year - Hacker Noon Noonies Awards 2019](https://hackernoon.com/personal-developer-blog-of-the-year-hacker-noon-noonies-awards-2019-hz2tu32ql) UPDATE 97. "Always Sleep on Emails Before Sending Them", Interview with Mina Down “In these unprecedented times…” People build unprecedented products, and contribute to the internet in unprecedented ways. 98. "Coffee is overrated" - William Kwan, 2020 Youtuber Noonie Nominee William Kwan from Canada has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the Technology category. The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what William had to share. 99. Fırat Civaner Became Sad About People Who Lost Their Jobs, Health And Lives Fırat Civaner from Turkey has been nominated for a 2020#Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories.. 100. Noonie Nominee Lane Wagner Wants to Gamify Education In these unprecedented times, people build unprecedented products, and contribute to the internet in unprecedented ways. One such impressive Hacker Noon contributor is Lane Wagner from the United States. 101. Limarc Ambalina, journalist, copywriter, editor and Noonies Nominee Limarc Ambalina from Japan, journalist and experienced Media and communication professional by day, VR Gamer and Anime Binger by night has been nominated in the Future Heroes and Technology categories. Read on to find out what he'd invest $10 million dollars in and if given the option to live forever, would he take it? 102. "If Google Lets me Down, I Write About It," Ben Church — Google Writer of the Year Nom Ben Church is an engineer from Canada has been nominated as Hacker Noon's Contributor of the Year in our Google story category. The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Ben had to share. 103. "I Write Words And Code", Interview With Anthony Watson The 2020 #Noonies are here,and they are both much greener and much bigger than last year. 104. 2021 Noonies Nominee Interview with Sarrah Pitaliya Who is she and what's behind her passion for technical writing? 105. "I Love Startups And Building Completely New Things From Scratch", Interview with Chris Horn You know that feeling when you work really hard on something for really long and it feels like nobody really notices? 106. Lilan Anjana Fernando is Excited About New And Upcoming Programming Languages Lilan Anjana Fernando from United States has been nominated for a 2020#Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories. 107. "The Pandemic Enabled me to Take a Deep Self-reflection" - Joseph Chukwube, 2020 Noonie Nominee Joseph Chukwube from Nigeria has been nominated for a 2020\nNoonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories. The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Joseph had to share. 108. "A large group of human kind is being left behind" – Jorge Ortega, Noonie Nominee for HTML Jorge Ortega from Berlin has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the software development category. Jorge is a software engineer working in the healthcare sector in Berlin, Germany. 109. "Never Stop To Explore Beyond The Core Area of Your Interest", Interview with Ishan Manandhar “In these unprecedented times…” People build unprecedented products, and contribute to the internet in unprecedented ways. Go on, make a fellow human’s day and nominate the best YOUR best of 2020’s tech industry for a 2020 #Noonie, the tech industry’s most independent\nand community-driven awards: NOONIES.TECH. 110. 2020 Noonie Nominee Alyze Sam has Cheated Death Three times You know that feeling when you work really hard on something for really long and it feels like nobody really notices? Hacker Noon’s Annual Tech Industry Awards, the 2020 Noonies, are here to help with that. 111. Ori Keren Got Busy Doing Very Important Work On His New Personal Computer “In these unprecedented times…” People build unprecedented products, and contribute to the internet in unprecedented ways. Go on, make a fellow human’s day and nominate the best YOUR best of 2020’s tech industry for a 2020 #Noonie, the tech industry’s most independent\nand community-driven awards: NOONIES.TECH. One such impressive human is Ori Keren from Israel: 2020 Noonie nominee in Future Heroes and Technology categories. 112. Matt Hartley, 2020 Noonie Nominee, is Learning About React Hooks The 2020 Noonies are here and they are both much greener and much bigger than last year. Among the 2,000+ deserving humans nominated across 5 categories for over 200 award titles, we discovered Matt Hartley from the United Kingdom, who’s has been nominated for a Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories. Without further ado, we present to you, our big techy world, from the perspective of Matt. 113. "Follow Your Heart," Danylo Fedirko, 2020 Noonie Nominee for PM You know that feeling when you work really hard on something for really long and it feels like nobody really notices? Hacker Noon’s Annual Tech Industry Awards, the 2020 Noonies, are here to help with that. Vote up YOUR best people and products today at NOONIES.TECH. Speaking of the best people and products in technology, here’s a quick intro to 2020 Noonie Nominee, Danylo Fedirko from Ukraine, who’s been nominated in the Technology category. 114. Tian Zhao Is Passionate About Design-Thinking, Exponential-Thinking Worlds “In these unprecedented times…” People build unprecedented products, and contribute to the internet in unprecedented ways. Go on, make a fellow human’s day and nominate the best YOUR best of 2020’s tech industry for a 2020 #Noonie, the tech industry’s most independent\nand community-driven awards: NOONIES.TECH. One such impressive human is Tian Zhao from Canada: 2020 Noonie nominee in Future Heroes and Technology categories. 115. "Stop Crying, Be a Strong Man", Interview with Dana Kachan The 2020 #Noonies are here, and they are both much greener and much bigger than last year. 116. Oleksandr Demian Have Changed His Work as Understood How Bad It Was During Pandemic “In these unprecedented times…” People build unprecedented products, and contribute to the internet in unprecedented ways. Go on, make a fellow human’s day and nominate the best YOUR best of 2020’s tech industry for a 2020 #Noonie, the tech industry’s most independent\nand community-driven awards: NOONIES.TECH. One such impressive human is Oleksandr Demian from Italy: 2020 Noonie nominee in Future Heroes and Technology categories. 117. 2020 Noonie Nominee Tyler Burdsall Thinks Seafood is Overrated Tyler Burdsall from the United States, has been nominated in the Software Development category for an award as Hacker Noon's "Contributor of the Year" in Python! He is a software developer at AWS Elemental, who loves video games, likes playing music, but doesn't like seafood? Let's find out why below! 118. "The politicians are hurting us" - Samuel Noriega, 2020 Noonie Nominee Samuel Noriega from Mexico has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the Future Heroes category. The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. 119. 2x Noonie Nominee David Deal is All About the Beats “In these unprecedented times…” People write unprecedentedly good Hacker Noon posts. One such writer is David Deal from the United States - double Noonie Nominee in the Back the Internet and Future Heroes Award Categories. Scroll down for David's take on tech today. 120. "Trust yourself" - Michael CJ Fox, 2020 Noonie Nominee To help give recognition to the outstanding writers in the Hacker Noon community, we started the annual Noonie Awards. Michael CJ Fox from Germany has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in Technology category. Michael is a published non-fiction author who is also learning the craft of fiction writing. 121. An Update from the Editorial Team at Hacker Noon A longer version of this post was originally published as an email to Hacker Noon's 12k+ writers. To get onto that list, create an account and submit your first tech story today! 122. Allan Grain: Cryptocurrency and How It's Changing the Economic Sphere Allan Grain (UK), is a cyber analyst, researcher and writer with a passion for cryptocurrency. A 2020 Noonie nominee in the Future Heroes and Technology categories, scroll on for their take on what’s trending in tech today. 123. "I'm worried about the divide between good and bad developers" - Karan Shah, Noonie Nominee The Noonies help us find the best Hacker Noon contributors, creating content that helps make developer's lives easier. One of our impressive nominees is Karan Shah from India. 124. Jarett Reginald Stewart Lifted Up By All These Hacker Noon Shenanigans “In these unprecedented times…” People build unprecedented products, and contribute to the internet in unprecedented ways. Go on, make a fellow human’s day and nominate the best YOUR best of 2020’s tech industry for a 2020 #Noonie, the tech industry’s most independent\nand community-driven awards: NOONIES.TECH. 125. Adadot Founder Alex on Building a Analytics Tool and being Nominated For #Noonies 2022 I’m Alex and I’m the Founder at Adadot. 126. Nominee Paul Bailey is Building the Future of Automated Space Systems Paul Bailey from the United States has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the Software Development category. He is a System Architect at CognitiveSpace, a company performing R&D in the field of aerospace engineering. 127. "Ignore those who want to stop your progress," says Noonie Nominee Jeremy Morgan Among the incredible writers in our diverse community, we discovered Jeremy Morgan from the United States. Jeremy has been nominated for five different Noonie awards, including IoT Writer of the Year. Learn more about Jeremy below and don't forget to vote for him at NOONIES.TECH. 128. "A Clear And Rational Mind Is The New Currency" - Brian Wallace, 2020 Noonie Nominee The 2020 #Noonies are here, and they are both much greener and much bigger than last year. 129. "Focus on the what you need to get done today" - Merlin Carter, 2020 Noonie Nominee Merlin Carter from Germany has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the Technology category. Merlin is a content writer from New Zealand that's been living in Germany for the past 15 years. Let's learn more about him below!

130. Interview with Mehmet Sarica, 2020 Noonie Nominee Mehmet Sarica from United States has been nominated for a 2020 #Noonie in software development category.

131. Hacker Noon Awards: #Noonies 2019—Full Nominees List The world's most independent tech publication, Hacker Noon—where hackers start their afternoons, just partnered with Stream.io to present the inaugural Noonies 2019: The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards.