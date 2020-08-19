10 Questions for Aswin Ganesh, Noonie Nominee for Functional Programming

The 2020 #Noonies are here! And they are both much greener and much bigger than last year. Among the 2,000+ deserving humans nominated across 5 categories for over 200 award titles, we discovered Aswin Ganesh from India, who’s has been nominated for Hacker Noon's Contributor of the Year in our Functional Programming category. Without further ado, we present to you, our big techy world in 10 questions, from the perspective of Aswin.

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - FUNCTIONAL PROGRAMMING

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I'm a CS undergrad student who is enthusiastic about tech and coding up infrastructure to build robust systems. I also like to go on long drives and am a terrible guitar player.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

I worked on frontend for a while, mostly building things with React and React Native. After having worked on a few Django projects, I'm now focusing my efforts on getting better at building backends with Golang.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

I'm a year away from graduating, I'm excited to work on more meaningful and larger things while finally achieving some form on financial independence once I'm out of university.

5. What are you worried about right now?

Just like most of my batchmates, I'm worried about job opportunities for freshers in the midst of this pandemic.

6. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

Completely shifting to online classes gave me a lot of additional time to work on hobbies and on self-improvement, since I had a lot of additional energy and less draining commute everyday. But I do miss my friends and the fun of interacting with more people than just my parents everyday.

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

Electric Vehicles. While it is popular across US and Europe already, there is massive potential for growth in Asian markets as gasoline vehicles move closer towards their inevitable extinction.

10. What are you currently learning?

Using Golang to build backend applications. Also, getting better at playing the guitar!

