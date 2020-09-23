"Follow Your Heart," Danylo Fedirko, 2020 Noonie Nominee for PM

here's a quick intro to 2020 Noonie Nominee, Danylo Fedirko from Ukraine, who's been nominated in the Technology category.

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

Currently, I work as a Head of Marketing at Relevant Software - software development company. I also recently finished my IoT degree and for a few years have been working as a front-end developer. I am really passionate about technology from the business perspective and love sharing valuable tools, tips, and best practices with tech leaders and enthusiasts like me.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

The company I work in right now (Relevant) helps entrepreneurs build software products. We help them find product-market fit, come up with a successful business model, build the code base, and launch the product on the market.

Established companies can scale their tech teams fast with us due to a streamlined hiring process and rich Ukrainian talent pool. My job there is to help more people get value from working with us. On weekends I like writing articles about what I find fascinating, it can be a cool tool, project management methodology, or tech tutorial.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

I am the most excited about hacking the growth of tech companies.

5. What are you worried about right now?

I am worried about the world going crazy and society rapidly changing. I think we (humans) are becoming weaker.

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Follow your heart.

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

The career wasn't affected at all. I practiced working from home a long time before the pandemic. Life...also not sure, I think we'll be able to see the real change and effect in at least a year.

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

I would invest it into Elon Musk.

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

That we should reduce the human population on the Earth. I think all the problems come from overpopulation.

10. Which apps can't you live without?

Calendar, Telegram, Google (Search, Docs, Drive), YouTube

11. What are you currently learning?

World's economy, team management, personal finance, B2B marketing

