"Complaining only helps if you're prepared to do something about it" -Dawood Khan Masood

Dawood Khan Masood from Pakistan has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the Back to the Internet category. The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Dawood had to share.

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - HACKING



2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

Founder and Editor-in-Chief of 'Hack Hex'. Security Analyst, Writer & Hacker.



3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

I manage Hack Hex and work part-time as security analyst.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

Nothing.

5. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Be patient and persistent.



6. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

Invest in security related project.



7. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?



Complaining only helps if you're prepared to do something about it.



8. What or Who are you keeping an eye on in 2020?

Surviving to make it to 2021.



9. Which apps can't you live without?

Whatsapp



10. What are you currently learning?

Artificial Intelligence

