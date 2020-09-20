"Complaining only helps if you're prepared to do something about it" -Dawood Khan Masood

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.
Dawood Khan Masood from Pakistan has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the Back to the Internet category. The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Dawood had to share.
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - HACKING
Founder and Editor-in-Chief of 'Hack Hex'. Security Analyst, Writer & Hacker.
I manage Hack Hex and work part-time as security analyst.
Nothing.
Be patient and persistent.
Invest in security related project.
Complaining only helps if you're prepared to do something about it.
Surviving to make it to 2021.
Artificial Intelligence
