"I Write Words And Code", Interview With Anthony Watson

Among the 2,000+ deserving humans nominated across 5 categories for over 200 award titles, we discovered Anthony Watson from United State, who’s has been nominated for a 2020 #Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories. Without further ado, we present to you, our big techy world, from the perspective of Anthony.

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

project mgmt, scrum, life lessons

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I am not normal

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

I write words and code. I dig in the dirt. I talk to trees. I was a dog in a former life

4. What are you most excited about right now?

Pandemic-The pandemic is terrible but it could mean change for the good.

5. What are you worried about right now?

Pandemic-My countrymen are at each other's throats and the politicians more openly corrupt than I have ever experienced. It is a recipe for disaster.

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

There is how you THINK it is. There is how THEY tell you it is. Then there is how it REALLY is. You need to find someone who knows how it REALLY is...AND BRIBE THEM to tell you how it REALLY is.

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

I was getting ready to retire, but it does not look like I will be retiring any time soon given the $3 trillion bonfire they just had in DC.

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

Sadly, ten million does not seem like enough to do anything significant. I put hundreds of hours and something like $10,000 into my last book. I decided if I was going to be investing, I should invest in ME, so just going to continue that trend.

I will push this agenda https://www.amazon.com/Libertarian-Socialism-American-Style-Rose-Trigueiro-ebook/dp/B0896VQYZQ/

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

www.libertarian-socialism.org - and you can read all about them

10. Which apps can't you live without?

There is no such thing to me. The ridiculous idea that someone else's code is something I cannot live without is anthema to the true coder.

11. What are you currently learning?

to manage my emotions and ego

