Does Your Boss Regret Asking You to Come Back to the Office?

By Aoibhinn Mc Bride
Holding your hands up and taking accountability for a mistake is never easy.
So, spare a thought for the
A
Additional data compiled by Owl Labs for its
Using employee monitoring data to ensure their staff are coming into the office is nothing new—companies including
While 94% of those who took part in the Owl Labs survey shared that they could be convinced to come back to the office, 56% said their level of work-related stress increased since last year, highlighting that being in the office full-time isn’t serving everyone.
So what can you do if your employer is insisting you wave goodbye to your home office for good and return to the office permanently?
For starters, if commuting to an office every day is going to leave you worse off financially, you could ask for a pay rise to cover the cost—29% of those Owl Labs spoke to expect a pay increase if forced back to the office.
Or perhaps you can speak to your manager about revising its technology so that it facilitates remote work more effectively, meaning you can adopt a hybrid working model instead.
Additionally, you could try and negotiate a four-day week where you consolidate your work into four days but your
However, if your employer is refusing to meet you half or even part of the way, one solution is to find a new job in a company that facilitates remote work. If so, the
It features thousands of jobs in companies that are actively hiring remote workers, including the three below.
Coder is on a mission to build enterprise software that makes software developers’ lives easier and keeps them in flow. We are looking for a
In this role, you will be a stakeholder in the technical relationship with customers, demonstrate the Coder platform from both the end user (developer) and administrator points of view, and install the Coder platform on various cloud and on-premise Kubernetes and VM infrastructure.
Virtuoso is the leading global travel agency network specializing in luxury and experiential travel. The
As such, you will work closely with technical teams to define data structures, indexing strategies, and search algorithms that optimize search results across various content types.
As a
The Solution Architect is responsible for owning the overall design of the technical application and recommending best practice solutions based on client business needs.