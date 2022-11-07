Do Away With Command and Control: How to Change Your Work Culture

Too Long; Didn't Read

Stephen M.R. Covey is a best-selling author and author of Trust and Inspire: How Truly Great Leaders Unleash Greatness in Others. His father, Stephen R. Covey, wrote The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People. Stephen calls enlightened command and control a new model of leadership that allows employees to feel empowered to do their best work. He says it's not just about creating an aura of reliability, but creating a new culture of trust. This is how businesses going forward, have to operate.