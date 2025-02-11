DeFi 2.0: Cables Finance Is Building an Integrated DEX With LST A Perpetual Futures Trading For FX R

DeFi has grown, but trading still feels like a mess. Markets have expanded into real-world assets (RWAs), perpetual futures, and FX, but the actual experience of trading across these assets is full of friction.





Traders deal with fragmented liquidity, collateral stuck in staking contracts, and a system that still revolves around USD stablecoins.





Cables Finance is fixing this by launching an Integrated DEX with LST & Perp Futures for FX RWAs. By combining liquid staking RWAs with a Perpetual Futures DEX, Cables enables assets like cEUR, cJPY, and cXAU to function as both collateral and tradable instruments, eliminating the inefficiencies of fragmented liquidity.





Instead of forcing participants to move liquidity across different protocols, Cables connects yield, collateral, and trade execution in a single system—powering the Cables Liquidity Flywheel.





This self-reinforcing cycle allows the Cables Community to deposit anything, earn yield on anything, and trade or leverage it without friction.





Cables recently published its whitepaper and 2025 Liquidity Flywheel vision , outlining how it will seamlessly integrate RWAs into DeFi 2.0. With a focus on building for the Cables Community—not just users—this next evolution of DeFi puts accessibility, liquidity, and global adoption at the forefront.

DeFi Still Feels Like Using a Flip Phone in 2025

For all its advancements, DeFi still feels outdated. Traders looking to hedge non-USD currencies, earn yield on real-world assets, or trade multiple markets often end up bouncing between different platforms, waiting on bridges, and converting back to USD just to execute trades.





Liquidity is scattered across different chains, making it harder to enter and exit positions efficiently. Assets that should be usable in trading are locked in staking contracts, leaving traders to choose between earning passive yield or keeping capital available.





And for those looking to trade outside the USD-dominated system, choices are limited—most DeFi pairs still revolve around USDT or USDC, forcing FX traders into unnecessary conversions.





DeFi shouldn’t just be about adding more assets. It should be about making them usable in real markets. That’s where Cables’ launch of its Integrated LST & Perpetual Futures for FX RWAs in one DEX will dominate and show the world what DeFi 2.0 truly means.

Cables’ Integrated LST & Perpetual Futures for FX RWAs in One DEX

Cables Finance is solving this by making liquid staking RWAs a core piece of trading infrastructure. With liquid staking, the Cables Community doesn’t have to choose between earning yield and accessing deep, liquid markets. Assets like cEUR, cJPY, and cXAU remain liquid, earning yield while serving as active collateral on the Cables Perp DEX.





A trader looking to hedge euro exposure can hold cEUR, collect yield, and use it for leveraged positions at the same time. A gold-backed stable asset like cXAU provides access to a decentralized gold market while acting as collateral.





Instead of unstaking funds or swapping between isolated liquidity pools, the Cables Community can trade, hedge, and earn in one place.

This approach removes unnecessary steps from DeFi trading. Instead of shifting liquidity between staking and active markets, capital can move freely within a single system.

Cables Finance: The Trading Desk DeFi Actually Needs

The future of DeFi isn’t just about adding assets—it’s about making them work for traders. Liquid staking RWAs allow traders to keep assets active while earning yield, removing the trade-offs that exist today.





Cables Finance combines deep liquidity with perpetual futures, creating a trading system where RWAs aren’t just passive holdings—they’re part of an active, high-volume market. Instead of treating RWAs as an afterthought, Cables puts them at the core of DeFi 2.0 trading.





DeFi has spent years making assets tradable. Now, Cables Finance is making trading better—with a Liquidity Flywheel that connects deposit, yield, and leverage in one system.

DeFi 2.0 is here. The Cables Community is building it.

