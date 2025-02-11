TapSwap To Be Listed On Bitget: A Gateway To Long-Term Success

Mark Your Calendars: February 14, 2025

We’re thrilled to announce that TapSwap, the world’s first Web3 skill-gaming platform, is taking a giant leap forward with its listing on Bitget on February 14, 2025.





This milestone marks an exciting new chapter in our journey, reinforcing our commitment to building a sustainable and rewarding gaming ecosystem for millions of players worldwide.

TapSwap: Where Skill Meets Crypto

Unlike traditional play-to-earn models that rely on luck or monotonous grinding, TapSwap is all about skill-based gaming . Players are rewarded for their mastery and competitive edge rather than chance, creating a truly meritocratic environment where skill determines success.





With a transparent blockchain-powered system, we ensure fair play, real earning opportunities, and a thriving economy centred around our native TAPS token.





With over 72 million total users, 3 million daily active users (DAU), and 10 million weekly active users (WAU), TapSwap has quickly grown into one of the most active Web3 gaming communities.





Whether you're a casual gamer or an esports competitor, TapSwap offers a platform where you can compete, earn, and engage in a decentralized gaming experience like never before.

The Power of the TAPS Token

At the core of TapSwap’s ecosystem is the TAPS token, designed to power the platform’s economy and provide multiple avenues for user engagement, including:





Tournament Participation: Enter skill-based tournaments with TAPS and compete for substantial rewards.

Fight2Earn: A high-stakes mode where players battle for TAPS rewards based purely on skill.

Staking & Passive Income: Users can stake TAPS to earn rewards while contributing to the ecosystem’s stability.

Governance: Token holders influence platform decisions, shaping the future of TapSwap.

In-Game Purchases & Premium Access: Enhance your gaming experience with exclusive skins, avatars, and premium accounts.

Why the Bitget Listing Matters

Our listing on Bitget, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, is a major step toward long-term success for TapSwap and its growing community. This listing:





Boosts TAPS liquidity and accessibility

Opens doors for new investors and gamers

Strengthens TapSwap’s position in the Web3 gaming market

Creates more opportunities for the TapSwap community to grow and thrive





By listing on Bitget, we’re not just increasing the reach of the TAPS token—we’re creating a gateway for millions of users to join the TapSwap movement and benefit from a truly skill-based gaming economy.

GATE OPPORTUNITY: Don’t Miss Out

With the Bitget listing right around the corner, now is the perfect time to get involved in TapSwap’s ecosystem. Whether you’re a gamer, investor, or blockchain enthusiast, this is your chance to be part of a revolutionary Web3 gaming platform.





🚨 BIG NEWS FOR THE TAPSWAP COMMUNITY! 🚨





All TapSwap community members have just received 10 tickets in the TapSwap mini-app! 🎟️ These tickets are your FREE entry to the BIG GAME happening at the launch of our Web3 skill gaming platform! 🕹️🔥





🏆 $1 MILLION PRIZE POOL—for the winners of this epic competition! 💰💎

Didn’t participate in the TapSwap app? No worries—you’ll still have the chance to buy tickets and join the game!





The future of skill-based gaming is here, and we’re just getting started. TapSwap is one of the first tap-to-earn projects that is transforming into a full-fledged gaming platform. Invest, play, and win with TapSwap!





Read the full details about our Bitget listing and how you can participate in the $1M prize pool!

