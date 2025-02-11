221 reads

TapSwap To Be Listed On Bitget: A Gateway To Long-Term Success

by BTCWireFebruary 11th, 2025
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow
en-flagENru-flagRUes-flagESja-flagJAaf-flagAFmk-flagMKcs-flagCSel-flagELsr-flagSRsk-flagSKhe-flagHEid-flagIDhr-flagHR
EN

Too Long; Didn't Read

TapSwap, the world’s first Web3 skill-gaming platform, is taking a giant leap forward with its listing on Bitget on February 14, 2025. Players are rewarded for their mastery and competitive edge rather than chance, creating a meritocratic environment where skill determines success.
featured image - TapSwap To Be Listed On Bitget: A Gateway To Long-Term Success
BTCWire HackerNoon profile picture
0-item

Mark Your Calendars: February 14, 2025

We’re thrilled to announce that TapSwap, the world’s first Web3 skill-gaming platform, is taking a giant leap forward with its listing on Bitget on February 14, 2025.


This milestone marks an exciting new chapter in our journey, reinforcing our commitment to building a sustainable and rewarding gaming ecosystem for millions of players worldwide.

TapSwap: Where Skill Meets Crypto

Unlike traditional play-to-earn models that rely on luck or monotonous grinding, TapSwap is all about skill-based gaming. Players are rewarded for their mastery and competitive edge rather than chance, creating a truly meritocratic environment where skill determines success.


With a transparent blockchain-powered system, we ensure fair play, real earning opportunities, and a thriving economy centred around our native TAPS token.


With over 72 million total users, 3 million daily active users (DAU), and 10 million weekly active users (WAU), TapSwap has quickly grown into one of the most active Web3 gaming communities.


Whether you're a casual gamer or an esports competitor, TapSwap offers a platform where you can compete, earn, and engage in a decentralized gaming experience like never before.

The Power of the TAPS Token

At the core of TapSwap’s ecosystem is the TAPS token, designed to power the platform’s economy and provide multiple avenues for user engagement, including:


  • Tournament Participation: Enter skill-based tournaments with TAPS and compete for substantial rewards.
  • Fight2Earn: A high-stakes mode where players battle for TAPS rewards based purely on skill.
  • Staking & Passive Income: Users can stake TAPS to earn rewards while contributing to the ecosystem’s stability.
  • Governance: Token holders influence platform decisions, shaping the future of TapSwap.
  • In-Game Purchases & Premium Access: Enhance your gaming experience with exclusive skins, avatars, and premium accounts.

Why the Bitget Listing Matters

Our listing on Bitget, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, is a major step toward long-term success for TapSwap and its growing community. This listing:


  • Boosts TAPS liquidity and accessibility
  • Opens doors for new investors and gamers
  • Strengthens TapSwap’s position in the Web3 gaming market
  • Creates more opportunities for the TapSwap community to grow and thrive


By listing on Bitget, we’re not just increasing the reach of the TAPS token—we’re creating a gateway for millions of users to join the TapSwap movement and benefit from a truly skill-based gaming economy.

GATE OPPORTUNITY: Don’t Miss Out

With the Bitget listing right around the corner, now is the perfect time to get involved in TapSwap’s ecosystem. Whether you’re a gamer, investor, or blockchain enthusiast, this is your chance to be part of a revolutionary Web3 gaming platform.


🚨 BIG NEWS FOR THE TAPSWAP COMMUNITY! 🚨


All TapSwap community members have just received 10 tickets in the TapSwap mini-app! 🎟️ These tickets are your FREE entry to the BIG GAME happening at the launch of our Web3 skill gaming platform! 🕹️🔥


🏆 $1 MILLION PRIZE POOL—for the winners of this epic competition! 💰💎

Didn’t participate in the TapSwap app? No worries—you’ll still have the chance to buy tickets and join the game!


The future of skill-based gaming is here, and we’re just getting started. TapSwap is one of the first tap-to-earn projects that is transforming into a full-fledged gaming platform. Invest, play, and win with TapSwap!


Read the full details about our Bitget listing and how you can participate in the $1M prize pool!

This story was distributed as a release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here


Spacecoin
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

BTCWire HackerNoon profile picture
BTCWire@btcwire
Your Trusted Crypto & Blockchain Newswire
Read my stories

TOPICS

purcat-imgweb3#web3#tapswap#btcwire#press-release#what-is-tapswap#crypto-exchange#crypto-gaming#good-company

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Hackernoon
X
Threads
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
Pandoshi Announces A Unique Token Burn Mechanism
by btcwire
Jan 24, 2024
#cryptocurrency
Article Thumbnail
Primex Finance Announces Community Rewards Campaign With CoinList
by btcwire
Apr 08, 2024
#web3
Article Thumbnail
Simpleminers Model Innovation: "One-Click Investment"
by btcwire
Apr 22, 2024
#web3
Article Thumbnail
BlackCard Redefines Crypto Payments With Token Launch And Key Listings
by btcwire
Apr 23, 2024
#web3
Article Thumbnail
Zulu Network: Moving The Bitcoin Economy Forward With a Two-Tiered Bitcoin Layer 2 Architecture
by btcwire
Apr 23, 2024
#web3
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Categories

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks