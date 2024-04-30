Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Bitcoin Layer2 BEVM Announces Investment From Bitmainby@btcwire
    101 reads

    Bitcoin Layer2 BEVM Announces Investment From Bitmain

    by BTCWireApril 30th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    BTC Layer2 project BEVM has officially disclosed an investment from Bitmain. The precise amount of the investment remains undisclosed. This marks Bitmain's sole investment in the Bitcoin Layer2 domain to date. BEVM launched its mainnet on March 28th, boasting over 700,000 user addresses.
    featured image - Bitcoin Layer2 BEVM Announces Investment From Bitmain
    BTCWire HackerNoon profile picture

    BTC Layer2 project BEVM has officially disclosed an investment from Bitmain, the leading manufacturer of cryptocurrency mining servers globally. The precise amount of the investment remains undisclosed. Established in 2013, Bitmain still stands today as a significant figure in the digital asset mining hardware production space. Its Bitcoin mining machines previously commanded over 70% of the global market share. Notably, this marks Bitmain's sole investment in the Bitcoin Layer2 domain to date.


    Gavin Guo, Core Builder of BEVM Foundation, remarked, "Next, BEVM will delve into exploring Bitcoin hashrate and the PoW ecosystem's application on BEVM, that could help facilitate the migration of trillions of dollars in PoW hashrate assets and a substantial quantity of $BTC to BEVM. This will empower Bitmain assets and unlock liquidity and more diverse financial application scenarios within the BTC Layer2 network."


    BEVM serves as the pioneer EVM-compatible Bitcoin L2 network founded on the Taproot Consensus, utilizing BTC as Gas. Leveraging native Bitcoin technologies such as Schnorr Signature, MAST, and Bitcoin Light Node Network, it achieves fully decentralized BTC cross-chain functionality, thereby enabling the trustless integration of BTC into a broader spectrum of applications and facilitating genuine BTC liquidity circulation.


    BEVM launched its mainnet on March 28th, boasting over 700,000 user addresses and hosting more than 30 ecosystem projects. BEVM also recently announced it had secured tens of millions of dollars in financing, with investors including RockTree Capital, Waterdrip Capital, Arkstream Capital, ViaBTC Capital, and nearly 20 other institutions, resulting in a post-investment valuation of $200 million for the company.

    For further information about BEVM, please visit www.bevm.io or contact [email protected]

    Media Contact:

    Jhon Zhang

    Email: [email protected]

    This story was distributed as a release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Brand As An Author Program. Learn more about the program here: https://business.hackernoon.com/brand-as-author


    Rootstock Grants Program
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    BTCWire HackerNoon profile picture
    BTCWire@btcwire
    Your Trusted Crypto & Blockchain Newswire
    Read my storiesGet Featured on Top Crypto & Web3 Publications

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgweb3 #web3 #bevm #btcwire #press-release #bevm-announcement #bitcoin #crypto-mining #good-company

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Pandoshi Announces A Unique Token Burn Mechanism
    by btcwire
    Jan 24, 2024
    #cryptocurrency
    Article Thumbnail
    Goshen Confirms Proof of Concept for Bitcoin EVM Layer and Eyes First dApp Deployments on Bitcoin
    by goshenetwork
    Nov 18, 2023
    #bitcoin-evm
    Article Thumbnail
    BEVM Bitcoin Layer2 Closes Seed Round with RockTree Capital, Sathoshi Lab & 20 Others
    by btcwire
    Mar 26, 2024
    #bevm
    Article Thumbnail
    Satoshi Protocol: First CDP On Bitcoin Layer2, 500k OSHI Airdrop With Binance Wallet And BEVM
    by chainwire
    Apr 10, 2024
    #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    BEVM Visionary Builders (BVB) Program Launches a 60 Million Ecosystem Incentives Program
    by chainwire
    Jun 07, 2024
    #web3
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas