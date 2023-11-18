Search icon
    Goshen Confirms Proof of Concept for Bitcoin EVM Layer and Eyes First dApp Deployments on Bitcoinby@goshenetwork

    Goshen Confirms Proof of Concept for Bitcoin EVM Layer and Eyes First dApp Deployments on Bitcoin

    Goshen has developed a method to utilize P2WSH addresses that support both traditional Bitcoin transactions and EVM transaction data. This allows for the seamless deployment and invocation of EVM contracts while maintaining the high-security standards inherent to the Bitcoin network. The primary market for Goshen's EVM layer includes Bitcoin investors interested in Real World Assets (RWA)
    web3 #bitcoin-evm #bevm #goshen
    Goshen Network HackerNoon profile picture

    @goshenetwork

    Goshen Network

    Layer2 Optimistic Rollup

