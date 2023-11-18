Goshen Confirms Proof of Concept for Bitcoin EVM Layer and Eyes First dApp Deployments on Bitcoin

Too Long; Didn't Read Goshen has developed a method to utilize P2WSH addresses that support both traditional Bitcoin transactions and EVM transaction data. This allows for the seamless deployment and invocation of EVM contracts while maintaining the high-security standards inherent to the Bitcoin network. The primary market for Goshen's EVM layer includes Bitcoin investors interested in Real World Assets (RWA)