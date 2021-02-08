Decentralized domains on the EOS blockchain: An Overview

Crypto and the blockchain in particular, are often seen by laymen as a tool to exchange value thanks to the use of a crypto or token within the blockchain itself, and therefore it is often seen as a pure and simple system of payment.

If in some ways the main blockchains were conceived for that purpose, first of all that of bitcoin and then also others such as litecoin, it is also true that this concept has evolved over time, and blockchains 2.0 have been developed that allowed to create and manage smart contracts on the same, such as that of ethereum.

With the evolution of technology, and of blockchains, several developers have gone further and hypothesized more complex structures on which to translate some traditional elements on this technology, and therefore expand the simple function of transfer of value, but integrating incredible functions, such as financial management such as decentralized finance (DeFi) and more.

In fact, several projects were born and developed with the most diverse uses and one of all that of bringing traditional domains and websites to this technology, tracing everything on it, and therefore interacting with the blockchain in a more pushed way.

As everyone will know, one of the greatest successes in this field, we find it with Unstoppable Domains, which uses both the ethereum blockchain and that of zilliqa to record information relating to a domain, complete with a .crypto or .zil extension depending on of the chosen blockchain.

Obviously, based on the blockchain chosen, there are advantages and disadvantages, which in that of the aforementioned blockchains, is the speed and cost of transactions, which given the moment of strong growth of the related crypto, it becomes really expensive to manage the transactions, since for any modification will have to make a relative transaction and bear the relative cost of gas.

But the EOS blockchain did not stand by and thanks to the incredible work of one of the most prolific Block Producers (BP) of this blockchain, EOS Rapid, already mindful of the service for making video calls thanks to the EOS blockchain, we see that they are about to launch a service in which an entire website can be uploaded to the EOS blockchain.

We can use and test the related smart contract on the Jungle3 testnet network and therefore it will be enough to interact with it to be able to test the potential of this system, since there will be no limits to how much it will be possible to load on this blockchain.

Furthermore, let's not forget that the EOS blockchain is the only one that has a volume of daily transactions greater than all the combined blockchains, demonstrating how it is not only solid, but also fast, not to mention that we do not find a cost for the transactions, given that resources are blocked within the relative accounts and are not consumed and spent as in that of ethereum, a significant advantage.

But how is this smart contract possible and does it work?

The procedure could be complex, but only for non-experts, in fact what you need is a test account on the Jungle3 blockchain test and then it will be enough to interact with the relative smart contract and enter the information of our website, then the code that includes the same.

In this case, the test I made myself was done in this simple way and I used a simple image to demonstrate the potential of this smart contract, which as mentioned is still in the testing phase.

Once we register the information within the smart contract, we simply need to write the name of our account followed by the .eos.cab extension and in my case it is:

masteringeos.eos.cab

On the user side, therefore, we see that the same can view the related information saved within the smart contract and without seeing the back of the page, and it will appear as if it were a traditional internet page, not knowing that it has been registered on the EOS blockchain .

Finally we can see how the blockchain technology, and that of EOS in particular, can be exploited and used as desired and for the most varied uses, and this opens up infinite frontiers since it is possible to create a decentralized web that runs on the EOS blockchain, without paying additional costs both to create the page and to maintain the cost of the domain (except for any costs of using the service, possibly)

