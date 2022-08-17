Litecoin # LTC

**What is Litecoin? (LTC)**



Released under the MIT/X11 license, Litecoin is a peer-to-peer facing cryptocurrency and open-source global payment structure. One that is independent of control or oversight by any central authority of any kind. Litecoin is also considered to be one of the foremost derivatives of Bitcoin’s original open-source code, as its founder and former Google engineer Charlie Lee, called Litecoin the __[“Lite version of bitcoin”](https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=47417.0)__

All + / - % changes are for a 24 hour window

Price $ 60.79 -1.02 % Market Cap $ 4,314,302,434 -0.81 %

Trading Volume 561,185,174.957 + 34.79 Circulating Supply 70,965,406.28 + 0.01 %