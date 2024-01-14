Search icon
    Creating the Perfect Dashboard: Visualizing Your Metricsby@vanpelz
    Trending # 6

    Creating the Perfect Dashboard: Visualizing Your Metrics

    January 14th 2024
    10m
    by @vanpelz Trending # 6
    Too Long; Didn't Read

    A well-designed dashboard can become a key element in forecasting trends and anticipating outcomes, impacting the efficiency and motivation of the team.
    featured image - Creating the Perfect Dashboard: Visualizing Your Metrics
    programming #dashboard #metrics #user-research
    Elizaveta Chuiko

    @vanpelz

    Elizaveta Chuiko

    Product Designer

    Credibility

