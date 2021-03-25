A Guide On Building a Django-Oscar Application with a Dashboard

In this tutorial, you are going to learn how to create a new Django app and integrate it into the Oscar e-commerce framework. Particularly, we will create a new sample Django app called

boutique

Getting ready (Django-Oscar)

and integrate it to Oscar's default front and dashboard.

First, it is necessary to create a virtual environment to work in. I use pipenv as a virtual environment for its simplicity and ease of use. Create a directory called

/myoscarapp

$ pipenv shell

, move inside and run the following command:

Then install the django-oscar using pip:

$ pip install django-oscar[sorl-thumbnail]

Now create a brand new Dango project using the following command and rename the created directory to

src

$ django-admin startproject myoscarproject $ mv myoscarproject src

for convenience:

Next, configure Django

settings.py

urls.py

makemigrations

$ python manage.py makemigrations $ python manage.py migrate

andas described in Oscar's corresponding docs . Runand migrate:

Test the website:

$ python manage.py runserver

The following screen should be now available:

Creating “boutique” app for Django-Oscar

The new app is created as usual using the following command:

$ python manage.py startapp boutique

Once again as usual after the app is created, it is necessary to register the app in

INSTALLED_APPS

settings.py

INSTALLED_APPS = [ ... 'boutique.apps.BoutiqueConfig' , ]

inas shown below:

Similarly, your

urls.py

from django.apps import apps from django.urls import include, path from django.contrib import admin urlpatterns = [ path( 'i18n/' , include( 'django.conf.urls.i18n' )), path( 'admin/' , admin.site.urls), #path('dashboard/boutique/', apps.get_app_config('boutique_dashboard').urls), path( 'boutique/' , apps.get_app_config( 'boutique' ).urls), path( '' , include(apps.get_app_config( 'oscar' ).urls[ 0 ])), ]

should look like this:

In the code above, line with

boutique_dashboard

Models for “boutique” app

URL configuration is temporarily commented out and will be turned on when Oscar's dashboard app is forked.

Create the following model that will represent a single boutique with three fields.

from django.db import models class Boutique (models.Model) : name = models.CharField(max_length= 255 , blank= True , null= True ) manager = models.CharField(max_length= 150 , blank= True , null= True ) city = models.CharField(max_length= 150 , blank= True , null= True ) class Meta : app_label = 'boutique'

App configs for “boutique” app

While the usual Django app’s config Class in

apps.py

django.apps.AppConfig

oscar.core.application.OscarConfig

apps.py

from oscar.core.application import OscarConfig from django.urls import path, re_path from oscar.core.loading import get_class class BoutiqueConfig (OscarConfig) : name = 'boutique' namespace = 'boutique' def ready (self) : super().ready() self.boutique_list_view = get_class( 'boutique.views' , 'BoutiqueListView' ) self.boutique_detail_view = get_class( 'boutique.views' , 'BoutiqueDetailView' ) def get_urls (self) : urls = super().get_urls() urls += [ path( '' , self.boutique_list_view.as_view(), name= 'index' ), re_path( r'^view/(?P<pk>\d+)/$' , self.boutique_detail_view.as_view(), name= 'details' ), ] return self.post_process_urls(urls)

inherits Django's defaultclass, Oscar app's must inheritinstead. Yourshould look like this:

It is optional to use

get_class

get_model

import

Admin for “boutique” app

andwhen developing your own app but required when overriding Oscar apps. However, I prefer using Oscar's approach in all cases as I previously encountered various errors when importing modules usingstatement.

This step is optional and Oscar’s dashboard is sufficient to add, modify and remove

Boutique

admin.py

from django.contrib import admin from oscar.core.loading import get_model Boutique = get_model( 'boutique' , 'Boutique' ) class BoutiqueAdmin (admin.ModelAdmin) : pass admin.site.register(Boutique, BoutiqueAdmin)

elements to the database. However, for early testing let's register our model in Django's admin. Add the following code to thein the app's directory.

Now that the model is registered in Django’s admin, go on and add few items for testing.

To access Django’s admin you will need to create a super user using command python manage.py createsuperuser

Views for “boutique” app

There is nothing special in the implementation of views that will deliver context to the front pages. Following is a working

views.py

from django.views import generic from oscar.core.loading import get_model Boutique = get_model( 'boutique' , 'Boutique' ) class BoutiqueListView (generic.ListView) : model = Boutique template_name = 'boutique/boutique_list.html' context_object_name = 'boutique_list' class BoutiqueDetailView (generic.DetailView) : model = Boutique template_name = 'boutique/boutique_details.html' context_object_name = 'boutique'

Front-end templates for “boutique” views

based on Django's generic class-based views.

First and foremost, let’s override Oscar’s navigation template by adding a URL to our

BoutiqueListView

oscar

/src/templates

/templates/oscar/partials/nav_primary.html

oscar/partials/nav_primary.html

{% extends "oscar/partials/nav_primary.html" %} {% load i18n %} {% block nav_items %} {{ block.super }} < li class = "nav-item dropdown" > < a class = "nav-link" href = "#" role = "button" > {% trans "Boutiques" %} </ a > </ li > {% endblock %}

. First, create a directory calledindirectory. Any template file with the same relative path Oscar's templates from source code will be overridden by Oscar and become a higher priority template. Because Oscar is developed in a very smart and customizable way, it is very easy to add an element to the original Oscar template navigation. The original template HTML file from Oscar's source code can be found in. Accordingly, we need to create a filethat will contain the following code:

In the code above, we first extend the original Oscar’s template. Then we override the block

nav_items

Template for list of boutiques

by adding new elements to Oscar's default front-end navigation. After restarting the server, the following front should show up:

Previously we created a view

BoutiqueListView

boutique/boutique_list.html

/src/templates/boutique/boutique_list.html

/src/templates/oscar

{% extends "oscar/layout.html" %} {% load i18n %} {% load product_tags %} {% block title %} {% trans "Boutiques" %} | {{ block.super }} {% endblock %} {% block breadcrumbs %} < nav aria-label = "breadcrumb" > < ol class = "breadcrumb" > < li class = "breadcrumb-item" > < a href = " {{ homepage_url }} "> {% trans "Home" %} </ a > </ li > < li class = "breadcrumb-item active" aria-current = "page" > {% trans "Boutiques" %} </ li > </ ol > </ nav > {% endblock %} {% block headertext %} {% trans "Boutique" %} {% endblock %} {% block content %} {% if not boutique_list %} < p > {% trans "There are no boutique at the moment." %} </ p > {% else %} {% for boutique in boutique_list %} < p > < h2 > < a href = " {% url 'boutique:details' boutique.pk %} "> {{ boutique.name }} </ a > </ h2 > The boutique is in: {{ boutique.city }} </ p > < hr /> {% endfor %} {% endif %} {% endblock content %}

, which is responsible for delivering the context with a list of Boutique instances to the template. Therefore, we first create an HTML file. Notice that this template file is not placed underthe directory. This is because we do not override Oscar's template and merely creating a new custom template. However, in our case, it does extend the default Oscar layout template as shown:

The result should look like this:

Template for boutique details

Now that we have a page with a list of our boutique elements let’s add a page where users can view details of any given boutique. Similarly to the listing template, let’s create a new HTML file

/src/templates/boutique/boutique_details.html

{% extends "oscar/layout.html" %} {% load i18n %} {% load product_tags %} {% block title %} {% trans "Boutiques" %} | {{ block.super }} {% endblock %} {% block breadcrumbs %} < nav aria-label = "breadcrumb" > < ol class = "breadcrumb" > < li class = "breadcrumb-item" > < a href = " {{ homepage_url }} "> {% trans "Home" %} </ a > </ li > < li class = "breadcrumb-item" aria-current = "page" > < a href = " {% url 'boutique:index' %} "> {% trans "Boutiques" %} </ a > </ li > < li class = "breadcrumb-item active" aria-current = "page" > {{ boutique.name }} </ li > </ ol > </ nav > {% endblock %} {% block headertext %} {% trans "Boutique" %} {% endblock %} {% block content %} < p > < h2 > {{ boutique.name }} </ h2 > < br > The boutique is in: {{ boutique.city }} < br > The boutique's manager is Mr/Mrs: < strong > {{ boutique.manager }} </ strong > </ p > {% endblock content %}

with the following code:

The result should look like this:

At this point the app’s model, configs, and front-end templates are ready. Now we can move on to develop an Oscar dashboard for the boutique app.

Creating a Django-Oscar dashboard app to manage boutiques

Let’s create a new app called dashboard inside the boutique app directory:

$ mkdir boutique/dashboard

Then initialize a new Django app using the following command:

$ python manage.py startapp dashboard boutique/dashboard

You can delete admin.py , models.py and tests.py , because these are not required for the Oscar's dashboard app.

Once again after the dashboard app is created, it is necessary to register the app in

INSTALLED_APPS

settings.py

INSTALLED_APPS = [ ... 'boutique.dashboard.apps.DashboardConfig' , ]

If you run the server at this moment it will not work as you need to first complete the app configurations.

inas shown below:

In the first part, we had a commented-out line in our

myoscarproject/urls.py

from django.apps import apps from django.urls import include, path from django.contrib import admin urlpatterns = [ ... path( 'dashboard/boutique/' , apps.get_app_config( 'boutique_dashboard' ).urls), ... ]

. Now that the dashboard app is created we need to uncomment it as shown below:

However, at this point label,

boutique_dashboard

App configs for the Boutique’s dashboard

is not associated with any configuration. Therefore, let's move on and create the Boutique Dashboard Oscar app config.

Configuration for boutique dashboard app is similar to configs from the first part of this tutorial. With few additions as shown below:

from django.urls import path from oscar.core.application import OscarDashboardConfig from oscar.core.loading import get_class class DashboardConfig (OscarDashboardConfig) : name = 'boutique.dashboard' label = 'boutique_dashboard' namespace = 'boutique-dashboard' default_permissions = [ 'is_staff' ] def ready (self) : self.boutique_list_view = get_class( 'boutique.dashboard.views' , 'DashboardBoutiqueListView' ) self.boutique_create_view = get_class( 'boutique.dashboard.views' , 'DashboardBoutiqueCreateView' ) self.boutique_update_view = get_class( 'boutique.dashboard.views' , 'DashboardBoutiqueUpdateView' ) self.boutique_delete_view = get_class( 'boutique.dashboard.views' , 'DashboardBoutiqueDeleteView' ) def get_urls (self) : urls = [ path( '' , self.boutique_list_view.as_view(), name= 'boutique-list' ), path( 'create/' , self.boutique_create_view.as_view(), name= 'boutique-create' ), path( 'update/<int:pk>/' , self.boutique_update_view.as_view(), name= 'boutique-update' ), path( 'delete/<int:pk>/' , self.boutique_delete_view.as_view(), name= 'boutique-delete' ), ] return self.post_process_urls(urls)

One important point in this configuration is to change the

label

DashboardConfig

AppConfig.label defaults to the last component of name.

parameter. The Django Oscar's default dashboard app conflicts withthe Boutique dashboard app. Django's documentation state that:

Therefore, it is necessary to choose a different label

boutique_dashboard

in order to "tell" Django that this dashboard app is different from Oscar's built-in dashboard app.

Another difference between dashboard app config from primary boutique app config is the

default_permissions

is_staff

Forms for the Boutique’s dashboard app

parameter. This parameter sets Oscar's dashboard permissions for this dashboard app. Since the Oscar has multiple user permission levels like one that has Fulfilment Parters, setting this parameterdisables access to this dashboard for any user except c users like super-users.

First, it is necessary to create forms for your custom dashboard app. Create a

forms.py

boutique/dashboard

from django import forms from django.db.models import Q from django.utils.translation import gettext_lazy as _ from oscar.core.loading import get_model Boutique = get_model( 'boutique' , 'Boutique' ) class DashboardBoutiqueSearchForm (forms.Form) : name = forms.CharField(label=_( 'Boutique name' ), required= False ) city = forms.CharField(label=_( 'City' ), required= False ) def is_empty (self) : d = getattr(self, 'cleaned_data' , {}) def empty (key) : return not d.get(key, None ) return empty( 'name' ) and empty( 'city' ) def apply_city_filter (self, qs, value) : words = value.replace( ',' , ' ' ).split() q = [Q(city__icontains=word) for word in words] return qs.filter(*q) def apply_name_filter (self, qs, value) : return qs.filter(name__icontains=value) def apply_filters (self, qs) : for key, value in self.cleaned_data.items(): if value: qs = getattr(self, 'apply_%s_filter' % key)(qs, value) return qs class DashboardBoutiqueCreateUpdateForm (forms.ModelForm) : class Meta : model = Boutique fields = ( 'name' , 'manager' , 'city' )

file indirectory and add the following code:

In the code above

DashboardBoutiqueSearchForm

city

name

DashboardBoutiqueCreateUpdateForm

forms.ModelForm

Views for the Boutique’s dashboard app

is a form to filter Boutique instances in the dashboard. We design our form so that it can filter by model'sandfields. The formis the create and update form required to create or edit a boutique instance. This form inherits Django's defaultso it is relatively simple to make it work.

There are four different views required to deploy a custom Oscar dashboard. These are:

View to list boutique instances DashboardBoutiqueListView

View to create a new boutique instance DashboardBoutiqueCreateView

View to update/edit a boutique instance DashboardBoutiqueUpdateView

View to delete a boutique instance DashboardBoutiqueDeleteView

Prior to moving on to the views add the following code to the head of a

views.py

from django.contrib import messages from django.template.loader import render_to_string from django.urls import reverse_lazy from django.utils.translation import gettext from django.utils.translation import gettext_lazy as _ from django.views import generic from oscar.core.loading import get_class, get_model Boutique = get_model( 'boutique' , 'Boutique' ) BoutiqueCreateUpdateForm = get_class( 'boutique.dashboard.forms' , 'DashboardBoutiqueCreateUpdateForm' ) DashboardBoutiqueSearchForm = get_class( 'boutique.dashboard.forms' , 'DashboardBoutiqueSearchForm' )

Listing Boutique instances in the dashboard

the file of the boutique's dashboard app:

Listing boutique instances in a custom dashboard app is no different than any other Django app. The list view inherits Django’s

generic.ListView

class DashboardBoutiqueListView (generic.ListView) : model = Boutique template_name = "dashboard/boutique/boutique_list.html" context_object_name = "boutique_list" paginate_by = 20 filterform_class = DashboardBoutiqueSearchForm def get_title (self) : data = getattr(self.filterform, 'cleaned_data' , {}) name = data.get( 'name' , None ) city = data.get( 'city' , None ) if name and not city: return gettext( 'Boutiques matching "%s"' ) % (name) elif name and city: return gettext( 'Boutiques matching "%s" near "%s"' ) % (name, city) elif city: return gettext( 'Boutiques near "%s"' ) % (city) else : return gettext( 'Boutiques' ) def get_context_data (self, **kwargs) : data = super().get_context_data(**kwargs) data[ 'filterform' ] = self.filterform data[ 'queryset_description' ] = self.get_title() return data def get_queryset (self) : qs = self.model.objects.all() self.filterform = self.filterform_class(self.request.GET) if self.filterform.is_valid(): qs = self.filterform.apply_filters(qs) return qs

as shown in the following code:

The only non-trivial part of the code above is the additional parameter,

filterform_class

Creating Boutique instances in the dashboard

, which is essentially a parameter that is recognized and processed by Oscar's templates.

Similarly, the view responsible for creating the boutique instances inherits

generic.CreateView

class DashboardBoutiqueCreateView (generic.CreateView) : model = Boutique template_name = 'dashboard/boutique/boutique_update.html' form_class = BoutiqueCreateUpdateForm success_url = reverse_lazy( 'boutique-dashboard:boutique-list' ) def get_context_data (self, **kwargs) : ctx = super().get_context_data(**kwargs) ctx[ 'title' ] = _( 'Create new boutique' ) return ctx def forms_invalid (self, form, inlines) : messages.error( self.request, "Your submitted data was not valid - please correct the below errors" ) return super().forms_invalid(form, inlines) def forms_valid (self, form, inlines) : response = super().forms_valid(form, inlines) msg = render_to_string( 'dashboard/boutique/messages/boutique_saved.html' , { 'boutique' : self.object}) messages.success(self.request, msg, extra_tags= 'safe' ) return response

and is shown in the following code:

In the code above, the parameter

success_url

reverse_lazy

forms_invalid

forms_valid

Updating Boutique instances in the dashboard

is assigned toand not reverse because the URL will be evaluated lazily(or when required). Moreover, Oscar uses Django's built-in messages framework to pass success and fail messages to the templates. The messages are handled in corresponding methodsand

View for updating Boutique instance is very similar to create a view and uses the same template but inherits

generic.UpdateView

class DashboardBoutiqueUpdateView (generic.UpdateView) : model = Boutique template_name = "dashboard/boutique/boutique_update.html" form_class = BoutiqueCreateUpdateForm success_url = reverse_lazy( 'boutique-dashboard:boutique-list' ) def get_context_data (self, **kwargs) : ctx = super().get_context_data(**kwargs) ctx[ 'title' ] = self.object.name return ctx def forms_invalid (self, form, inlines) : messages.error( self.request, "Your submitted data was not valid - please correct the below errors" ) return super().forms_invalid(form, inlines) def forms_valid (self, form, inlines) : msg = render_to_string( 'dashboard/boutique/messages/boutique_saved.html' , { 'boutique' : self.object}) messages.success(self.request, msg, extrforms_valida_tags= 'safe' ) return super().forms_valid(form, inlines)

Deleting Boutique instances from the dashboard

instead.

Delete view is rather simple compared to others and it inherits Django’s

generic.DeleteView

class DashboardBoutiqueDeleteView (generic.DeleteView) : model = Boutique template_name = "dashboard/boutique/boutique_delete.html" success_url = reverse_lazy( 'boutique-dashboard:boutique-list' )

as shown below:

Finally, now that views are completed we can move on to templates.

Templates for the Boutique’s dashboard app

For templates let’s first create a directory

/src/templates/dashboard

Template for list view: /dashboard/boutique/boutique_list.html

Template for update view: /dashboard/boutique/boutique_update.html

Template for delete view: /dashboard/boutique/boutique_delete.html

Message template: /dashboard/boutique/messages/boutique_saved.html

. In this directory, we must implement three-view templates and one message template:

Templates are implemented the same way as was described in the first part of this tutorial except that these templates must extend different base layout,

{% extends 'oscar/dashboard/layout.html' %}

Adding “Boutiques” navigation item to Django-Oscar’s dashboard

. Since templates are long you can find them in the Git repository of this tutorial. After templates are ready the following screen will be available when you go to http://127.0.0.1:8000/dashboard/boutique/ URL:

Finally, after Boutiques are ready we need to add a navigation item to Oscar’s dashboard navigation. Luckily, Django-Oscar provides a very easy way to do this. You need to add the following code to the settings but make sure that it comes after importing Oscar’s defaults:

from django.utils.translation import gettext_lazy as _ ... # Django's Other Settings from oscar.defaults import * OSCAR_DASHBOARD_NAVIGATION.append({ 'label' : _( 'Boutiques' ), 'icon' : 'fas fa-store' , 'url_name' : 'boutique-dashboard:boutique-list' , })

Once the navigation item is added you will get the following screen when entering your Oscar Dashboard:

Conclusion

At the end of this tutorial, you should be able to create a brand new Django Oscar app with a working dashboard and everything. I hope this tutorial was helpful for the reader and made one’s life easier while learning such an amazing e-commence framework like Django-Oscar.

Source code of this tutorial can be found in my Git repository here

Previously published at https://mmtechslv.com/tutorials/django-oscar-new-app-part-1/

