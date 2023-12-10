Too Long; Didn't Read

People Mentioned Company Mentioned

This article delves into the debate over whether Craig Wright is Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin. It examines Wright's deep understanding of Bitcoin script, his extensive experience with digital cash systems, and his diverse expertise in fields crucial for Bitcoin's creation. The article also highlights Wright's significant legal victory, where he retained billions in Bitcoin, and discusses his contributions to blockchain technology and patents. Skepticism in the crypto community about Wright's claim to be Satoshi is acknowledged, alongside his efforts to prove his claim and his plans to donate much of his Bitcoin fortune to charity.