New Story

Copilots Are the New Shadow IT: The Hidden Risks That Come With Them

by
byNick Talwar@hacker68060072

CTO | Ex-Microsoft | Guiding Execs in AI Adoption | DukeU Alum | Bottega8: AI Agency

November 5th, 2025
featured image - Copilots Are the New Shadow IT: The Hidden Risks That Come With Them
    Speed
    Voice
Nick Talwar
← Previous

Trusting AI With Your Code? Read This First

About Author

Nick Talwar HackerNoon profile picture
Nick Talwar@hacker68060072

CTO | Ex-Microsoft | Guiding Execs in AI Adoption | DukeU Alum | Bottega8: AI Agency

Read my storiesLearn More

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

machine-learning#artificial-intelligence#ai-strategy#enterprise-technology#system-design#digital-risk#leadership#business-systems#hackernoon-top-story

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLiteAlso published here
Archives
X
Bsky

Related Stories