New Story

Everyone is Missing GPT-4o: Why People Prefer it to GPT-5

by
byNick Talwar@hacker68060072

CTO | Ex-Microsoft | Guiding Execs in AI Adoption | DukeU Alum | Bottega8: AI Agency

November 9th, 2025
featured image - Everyone is Missing GPT-4o: Why People Prefer it to GPT-5
    Speed
    Voice
Nick Talwar
← Previous

Copilots Are the New Shadow IT: The Hidden Risks That Come With Them

Up Next →

Here's Why You Need to Build Structured Authority Before You Disappear

About Author

Nick Talwar HackerNoon profile picture
Nick Talwar@hacker68060072

CTO | Ex-Microsoft | Guiding Execs in AI Adoption | DukeU Alum | Bottega8: AI Agency

Read my storiesLearn More

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

machine-learning#ai#ai-strategy#system-design#chatgpt#openai#gpt-4o#gpt-5#gpt-4o-vs-gpt-5

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLiteAlso published here
Archives
X
Mas

Related Stories