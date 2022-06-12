Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
Avalanche adDownload Core, the best Web3 Wallet
Clearview AI Fined in UK for Illegally Storing Facial Images by@slogging

Clearview AI Fined in UK for Illegally Storing Facial Images

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
react to story with heart
react to story with light
react to story with boat
react to story with money
Facial recognition company Clearview AI has been fined more than £7.5m by the UK's privacy watchdog. Following France, Italy, and Australia's suit, Clearview has had its vision cut short in the UK. Although the company argues it stores facial images as a safety initiative, Clearview AI takes publicly posted pictures online, usually without the platform's knowledge or permission. In this thread, our community discusses Clearview's endeavor and the backlash that followed.
image
Slogging (Slack Blogging) HackerNoon profile picture

@slogging
Slogging (Slack Blogging)

Your Slack? Insightful words by highly intelligent people. Your tech blog? Not so much. Write together. #SloggingBeta

linkedin social icongithub social icontwitter social icon

Facial recognition company Clearview AI has been fined more than £7.5m by the UK's privacy watchdog. Following France, Italy, and Australia's suit, Clearview has had its vision cut short in the UK. Although the company argues it stores facial images as a safety initiative, Clearview AI takes publicly posted pictures online, usually without the platform's knowledge or permission. In this thread, our community discusses Clearview's endeavor and the backlash that followed.

This Slogging thread by Mónica Freitas and Sara Pinto occurred in slogging's official #technology channel, and has been edited for readability.

Mónica FreitasMay 24, 2022, 4:14 PM

Clearview AI fined in UK for illegally storing facial images
https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-61550776

Mónica FreitasMay 24, 2022, 4:15 PM

"Facial recognition company Clearview AI has been fined more than £7.5m by the UK's privacy watchdog and told to delete the data of UK residents.

The company gathers images from the internet to create a global facial recognition database.

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) says that breaches UK data protection laws.

It has ordered the firm to stop obtaining and using the personal data of UK residents.

Clearview AI chief executive Hoan Ton-That said: "I am deeply disappointed that the UK Information Commissioner has misinterpreted my technology and intentions.

"We collect only public data from the open internet and comply with all standards of privacy and law."

Mónica FreitasMay 24, 2022, 4:16 PM

"The ICO says that, globally, the company has stored more than 20 billion facial images.

Clearview AI takes publicly posted pictures from Facebook, Instagram and other sources, usually without the knowledge of the platform or any permission.

John Edwards, UK information commissioner, said: "The company not only enables identification of those people, but effectively monitors their behaviour and offers it as a commercial service. That is unacceptable."

Mr Edwards continued: "People expect that their personal information will be respected, regardless of where in the world their data is being used."

Mónica FreitasMay 24, 2022, 4:19 PM

The UK has become the fourth country to take enforcement action against the firm, following France, Italy and Australia."

"Its founder Hoan Ton-That insists that the firm's mission is to "help communities and their people to live better, safer lives" and that all the data it has collected is freely available on the internet. He says Clearview's enormous database of faces has successfully helped law enforcement to fight "heinous" crimes."

Mónica FreitasMay 24, 2022, 4:21 PM

What do you think of Clearview's initiative and the backlash that followed?

Sara PintoMay 24, 2022, 5:11 PM

Mónica Freitas, well, it's a really weird position. The initiative by itself sounds harmless, but when companies mess with data, even if public data, I can't help but feel uneasy.

Sara PintoMay 24, 2022, 5:14 PM

Mónica Freitas, I think this is the issue that we always discuss when it comes to facial recognition: our own security and liberty, in some way. They identify us, link our behaviors and this put in the wrong hands can backlash even more.

Mónica FreitasMay 25, 2022, 9:37 AM

Sara Pinto, precisely. Besides, are we not entitled to our privacy? Clearview just took the initiative to track all our steps without asking for consent. We never signed any terms and conditions agreement stating that we agreed to have our biometrics traced and tracked.

Sara PintoMay 30, 2022, 4:35 PM

Mónica Freitas, agreed. However, I wonder what can we do about this other than fin the company. Plus, if it wasn't for ICO, would we know about this? It's worrying.

Mónica FreitasMay 30, 2022, 5:52 PM

Sara Pinto, it seems like we lost our power over our information. Scary. And that's why Web3 is going to grow and grow. But I'm not sure what we, the ordinary individual, can do to get our data out of these companies' grip. And you're right! If it weren't for this piece of news, I wouldn't have known. They've been banned in Italy and the UK. Could it be that they still hold facial images from all other countries across Europe?

Sara PintoMay 31, 2022, 11:03 AM

Mónica Freitas, they might, but if those countries are now taking action, I don't think they'll hold that other countries' data any longer.

Mónica FreitasJun 1, 2022, 10:42 AM

Sara Pinto, I'm actually under the opposite impression: I think they'll continue with what they're doing until they're sued everywhere. While they have room to use facial recognition, they will. They got sued in Italy and that didn't stop them - they just removed that country from their efforts.

Sara PintoJun 1, 2022, 2:41 PM

Mónica Freitas, unfortunately, that's the most likely outcome. Do you think any other country will take the initiative to sue? What else could we do to prevent this?

Mónica FreitasJun 2, 2022, 4:56 PM

Sara Pinto, I found an article that said that Clearview has already been fined in France and Australia as well: https://www.theverge.com/2022/5/23/23137603/clearview-ai-ordered-delete-data-uk-residents-ico-fine#:~:text=The%20ICO%20also%20fined%20Clearview,Australia%2C%20France%2C%20and%20Italy.

Sara PintoJun 6, 2022, 5:00 PM

Mónica Freitas, countries are definitely stepping up. This is a case to watch closely.

Mónica FreitasJun 7, 2022, 2:26 PM

Sara Pinto, true story.

react to story with heart
react to story with light
react to story with boat
react to story with money
Slogging (Slack Blogging) HackerNoon profile picture
by Slogging (Slack Blogging) @slogging.Your Slack? Insightful words by highly intelligent people. Your tech blog? Not so much. Write together. #SloggingBeta
SLOGGING.com

Encode, Stream, and Manage Videos With One Simple Platform

L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!