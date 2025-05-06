Calling current LLM wrappers “agents” is like calling Excel macros a programming language revolution.





The recent wave of “Agentic AI” whitepapers and LinkedIn posts is not a technical breakthrough, but a rebranding stunt. These documents are not blueprints. They are corporate image management PDFs dressed up as innovation.





What’s marketed as “agentic orchestration” is often just LLMs in a loop, with zero state, zero autonomy, and zero guarantees. The so-called “executive playbook” from PwC is a prime example of this trend.

What They Claim

“Agentic AI enables multimodal orchestration, autonomy, goal-driven reasoning, and business transformation across all sectors.”

Buzzword salad? Yes. Let’s break it down.

Supposed Capabilities:

Autonomy

Multimodal interaction

Goal-directed behavior

Workflow orchestration

Learning and adaptation

Inter-agent collaboration





Sounds like AGI, right? But...

What They Actually Show

Not a single architecture.Not a single flow diagram.Not a single open-source agent system with memory, intent, and long-term state.





All they have are:

Descriptions of existing ML systems (Siemens predictive maintenance, Amazon recommendations, JPMorgan NLP doc analysis)

Loosely repackaged as “agentic”

No evaluation metrics

No benchmark datasets

No reproducibility

Technical Proof:

Every case study in the document – from Siemens to Netflix – relies on:

Traditional supervised learning

Possibly some RAG (retrieval augmented generation)

No true agentic autonomy or runtime planning

No real-time goal reasoning or meta-level adaptation

Agent = Wrapper around GPT

If youэve used:

AutoGPT

BabyAGI

LangGraph

AutoGen

CrewAI





Then you know: they’re all execution loops with GPT calls, function triggers, and a JSON context.They’re not intelligent. They’re brittle and static.





None of these tools support:

Episodic memory

Goal negotiation

Cross-agent dynamic delegation

Adaptive planning with unknown inputs

Why This Happened

This is just AI’s Instagram moment – instead of selfies, we now post PDFs with diagrams of arrows pointing at the word “agent”.

Corporate incentives:

Boards need to show they’re not late to AI.

Executives need deliverables that look like “strategy”.

Consultants need to sell transformation services.





Enter: 40-page PDFs with phrases like “from copilot to autopilot” and “service-as-a-software”.

Reality Check

“Agentic AI” in 2024 =

for (const step of task) { const reply = await gpt(prompt + history); if (reply.includes('search')) callSearchAPI(); }

That’s it. That’s the agent.

What Needs to Exist (But Doesn’t Yet)

A real agentic system would require:

Memory : Episodic, semantic, vectorized

: Episodic, semantic, vectorized Planning : Abstract goal decomposition and re-planning

: Abstract goal decomposition and re-planning Meta-reasoning : Know when you're failing

: Know when you're failing Action space : Control APIs, tools, services

: Control APIs, tools, services Feedback : Environment sensing, consequences

: Environment sensing, consequences Autonomy: Operate without script or user babysitting





None of this is present in any “agentic AI” marketed publicly.

Conclusion

Calling current LLM wrappers “agents” is like calling Excel macros a programming language revolution.





Real agents are still an R&D dream. What you see on LinkedIn is marketing cosplay.





Hackers beware: don’t fall for the .pdf industrial complex.

Bonus

If it doesn't have memory, planning, or an independent action space – it’s not an agent. It’s a prompt with lipstick.



