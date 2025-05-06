512 reads
Calling Current LLM Wrappers “Agents” is Like Calling Excel Macros a Programming Language Revolution

by RamanMay 6th, 2025
"Agentic AI" is mostly marketing spin. Behind the buzzwords lie GPT execution loops with no real memory, planning, or autonomy. Today’s so-called agents are brittle scripts masquerading as intelligence.

Written for hackers who don’t buy bullshit


TL;DR


The recent wave of “Agentic AI” whitepapers and LinkedIn posts is not a technical breakthrough, but a rebranding stunt. These documents are not blueprints. They are corporate image management PDFs dressed up as innovation.


What’s marketed as “agentic orchestration” is often just LLMs in a loop, with zero state, zero autonomy, and zero guarantees. The so-called “executive playbook” from PwC is a prime example of this trend.

What They Claim

“Agentic AI enables multimodal orchestration, autonomy, goal-driven reasoning, and business transformation across all sectors.”

Buzzword salad? Yes. Let’s break it down.

Supposed Capabilities:

  • Autonomy
  • Multimodal interaction
  • Goal-directed behavior
  • Workflow orchestration
  • Learning and adaptation
  • Inter-agent collaboration


Sounds like AGI, right? But...

What They Actually Show

Not a single architecture.Not a single flow diagram.Not a single open-source agent system with memory, intent, and long-term state.


All they have are:

  • Descriptions of existing ML systems (Siemens predictive maintenance, Amazon recommendations, JPMorgan NLP doc analysis)
  • Loosely repackaged as “agentic”
  • No evaluation metrics
  • No benchmark datasets
  • No reproducibility

Technical Proof:

Every case study in the document – from Siemens to Netflix – relies on:

  • Traditional supervised learning
  • Possibly some RAG (retrieval augmented generation)
  • No true agentic autonomy or runtime planning
  • No real-time goal reasoning or meta-level adaptation

Agent = Wrapper around GPT

If youэve used:

  • AutoGPT
  • BabyAGI
  • LangGraph
  • AutoGen
  • CrewAI


Then you know: they’re all execution loops with GPT calls, function triggers, and a JSON context.They’re not intelligent. They’re brittle and static.


None of these tools support:

  • Episodic memory
  • Goal negotiation
  • Cross-agent dynamic delegation
  • Adaptive planning with unknown inputs

Why This Happened

This is just AI’s Instagram moment – instead of selfies, we now post PDFs with diagrams of arrows pointing at the word “agent”.

Corporate incentives:

  • Boards need to show they’re not late to AI.
  • Executives need deliverables that look like “strategy”.
  • Consultants need to sell transformation services.


Enter: 40-page PDFs with phrases like “from copilot to autopilot” and “service-as-a-software”.

Reality Check

“Agentic AI” in 2024 =

for (const step of task) {
  const reply = await gpt(prompt + history);
  if (reply.includes('search')) callSearchAPI();
}

That’s it. That’s the agent.

What Needs to Exist (But Doesn’t Yet)

A real agentic system would require:

  • Memory: Episodic, semantic, vectorized
  • Planning: Abstract goal decomposition and re-planning
  • Meta-reasoning: Know when you're failing
  • Action space: Control APIs, tools, services
  • Feedback: Environment sensing, consequences
  • Autonomy: Operate without script or user babysitting


None of this is present in any “agentic AI” marketed publicly.

Conclusion

Calling current LLM wrappers “agents” is like calling Excel macros a programming language revolution.


Real agents are still an R&D dream. What you see on LinkedIn is marketing cosplay.


Hackers beware: don’t fall for the .pdf industrial complex.

Bonus

If it doesn't have memory, planning, or an independent action space – it’s not an agent. It’s a prompt with lipstick.


