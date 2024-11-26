Exploring the Spatial Web Protocol at the 4th Annual Applied Active Inference Symposium





The 4th Annual Applied Active Inference Symposium, held by the Active Inference Institute from November 13-15, 2024, brought together some of the brightest minds in this dynamic field. The symposium featured three days of groundbreaking presentations, and I was honored to have the opportunity to present on the first day. My talk, “The Potential Impact of Decentralized AI Through Active Inference & Spatial Web Technologies,” explored how the Spatial Web Protocol and Renormalizing Generative Models (RGMs) are reshaping the future of intelligent systems.









Dr. Karl Friston, the pioneer of the Free Energy Principle, kicked off the Symposium, delivering a compelling keynote on his latest research, “From Pixels to Planning: Scale-Free Active Inference.” This presentation showcased how Renormalizing Generative Models (RGMs) leverage scale-invariance and hierarchical structures to optimize generative modeling, enabling applications from image compression to complex planning. His insights illuminated the scalability of Active Inference frameworks and their ability to generalize across diverse domains, providing a unifying approach to understanding intelligence in both biological and artificial systems.

Key Highlights and Full Symposium Replays

This year’s symposium featured an incredible lineup of speakers:









These are just a few of the many brilliant contributions.





To explore the full scope of ideas shared, here are links to the video replays of each day’s presentations:

Acknowledging the Vision and Leadership Behind the Event

None of this would have been possible without the tireless efforts of Daniel Friedman, Founder of the Active Inference Institute. Daniel’s dedication to fostering a collaborative environment for researchers and practitioners is unmatched. His vision continues to elevate the Active Inference community, year after year.

Looking Ahead

The symposium underscored the transformative potential of Active Inference across various domains. My presentation highlighted the critical role of the Spatial Web and decentralized AI in shaping the future of intelligence at scale through Active Inference. These technologies hold the potential to enable unprecedented levels of interoperability, scalability, and context-aware computing.





If you missed my presentation, I encourage you to watch the video, and I invite you to explore all of the ideas and innovations shared during this remarkable event by viewing the full symposium replays.





