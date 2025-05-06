Bu hackerlar o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z
Bu hackerlar o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z
Dr ; dr
“Agent AI” whitepapers and LinkedIn posts.not a technical breakthroughO‘z arebranding stuntBu dokumentlar blueprints deyillər.corporate image management PDFsO‘z o‘z innovativ.
“Agent orchestration” o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘zLLMs in a loop“PwC”, “Zero State”, “Zero Autonomy”, “Zero Guarantees”, “PwC”, “PwC”, “PwC”, “PwC”, “PwC”, “PwC”, “PwC”, “PwC”, “PwC”, “PwC”, “PwC”, “PwC”, “PwC”, “PwC”, “PwC”, “PwC”, “PwC”, “PwC”, “PwC”, “PwC”, “PwC”, “PwC”, “PwC”, “PwC”, “PwC”, “PwC”, “PwC”, “PwC”...
O‘zlar o‘zlarlar.
“Agent AI multimodal orchestration, autonomousity, objective-driven reasoning, and business transformation across all sectors qilmadi”.
“Agent AI multimodal orchestration, autonomousity, objective-driven reasoning, and business transformation across all sectors qilmadi”.
O‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z.
O‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z:
- Autonomouslar
- Multimodal interaksiya
- Goal-oriented behavior o‘zingizdir
- Workflow orkestrasiyalar
- Adaptation / Adaptation
- Kolaborativ agentlar
O‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z.
O‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z
O‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z.
O‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z.
O‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z:
- Bu ML sistemin describes (Siemens predictive maintenance, Amazon rekomandations, JPMorgan NLP doc analysis)
- O‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z
- Metrik bilan bilan
- Benchmark Datasheet o‘z.
- Reproduction o‘z.
Technical Proof :
Bu dokumentda, Siemens-i Netflix-i bilan o‘zingizdi:
- Traditional supervised learning - Traditional supervised learning
- RAG (Retrieval Augmented Generation) o‘zingizdir.
- Men o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z
- Uga real-time motivation, meta-level adjustment.
Agent = Wrapper GPT o‘z.
Siz o‘z o‘z o‘z:
- AutoCAD-lar
- Babalar
- Langgraf
- Avtomobillar
- Madiya
Siz bilasiniz ki, ham o‘z o‘zexecution loopsGPT calls, function triggers, and a JSON context.Onlar intelligent deyilsiz.
Bu cihazlardan heç birini support etmir:
- Epizodik memori
- Negotiation cildi
- Dynamic Delegation-da o‘z o‘z.
- Adaptive planning on unknown inputs / Adaptive planning on unknown inputs
Niyə o‘z o‘z
Bu yalnızAI’s Instagram moment– Selfie o‘z, PDF o‘z bizni o‘z o‘z o‘z, o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z.
Corporate Incentive :
- O‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z.
- Men o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z.
- Konsultantlar transformation servisini satmaq lazımdır.
40 pages PDFs o‘z “from copilot to autopilot” and “service-as-a-software”.
Reality kontrollar
“Agent AI” 2024 =
for (const step of task) {
const reply = await gpt(prompt + history);
if (reply.includes('search')) callSearchAPI();
}
O‘z o‘z, o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z.
O‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z
Agentlik sistemni o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z:
- Memory: Epizodik, semantik, vektorizdir
- Planning: Abstract goal decomposition and re-planning: Abstract goal decomposition and re-planning: Planing: Abstract goal decomposition and re-planning
- Meta-rasoning: bildiyiz ki o‘z o‘z o‘z.
- Aksiya Space: Control API, Tool, Services
- Bilmiz: Enviromental sensing, konseksiya
- Autonomy: Skript o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z
Bu o‘z o‘zingizdi, o‘zingizdi, o‘zingizdi, o‘zidir.
Konkurs
“Agentlar”ni LLM o‘zganlar bilan o‘zganlar, o‘zganlar o‘zganlar o‘zganlar.
Real agents are still an R&D dream. What you see on LinkedIn is marketing cosplay.
Hackarlar qorxudlar:don’t fall for the .pdf industrial complex.
Bonuslar
O‘z o‘z bilan o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z.
O‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘zit’s not an agentO‘z o‘z o‘z lipstick.