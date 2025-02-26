Cables Finance At Consensus Hong Kong: Big Ideas, Bigger Opportunities

Last week, the Cables team landed in Hong Kong for Consensus 2025, and the energy was unreal. The main event was packed—a perfect mix of DeFi-native projects, institutional crypto players, and builders pushing the space forward. From panels to private discussions, the biggest takeaway was clear: crypto is maturing, and the appetite for real financial infrastructure has never been stronger.

The week kicked off at MetaEraHK’s event, where the room was filled with Web3 founders, entrepreneurs, and investors, all diving deep into what’s next for DeFi. Conversations ranged from bridging TradFi capital to onchain markets to the evolution of RWAs and liquid staking.





The energy carried over to our own co-hosted side event, where Cables brought together top crypto leaders for a night of idea-sharing, networking, and in-depth discussions on DeFi’s biggest gaps. The industry is shifting, and the demand for capital-efficient, revenue-generating models is growing fast.

Midweek, Co-Founder Matt Miller took the stage to break down the core problems Cables is solving with RWA-backed LSTs and our Perp DEX . The crowd was engaged—people are starting to see the real potential of bringing yield-generating assets onchain and giving them utility in trading and liquidity markets.

Matt broke down the fundamentals on how to build sustainable financial infrastructure that institutions and every day traders can actually use.





As Matt put it, “Our mission is to bring the traditional futures and FX RWA markets to crypto LSTs and perps, unlocking a $7T a day market currently stuck in an old-school TradFi system.”





At its core, Cables is building the foundation for the next evolution of DeFi—one where real-world financial infrastructure seamlessly integrates with onchain markets.





By unlocking yield-bearing RWAs and pairing them with advanced trading infrastructure, Cables is creating a more capital-efficient, globally accessible financial system. The goal isn’t just to replicate TradFi structures onchain—it’s to improve them, making markets more open, transparent, and liquid for everyone.





Beyond the speaking engagements, our team hit the ground running at DNA House, connecting with early-stage partners, founders, and investors over some great conversations (and a few drinks).





The networking at Consensus was next level—whether at official sessions or impromptu meetups, the right people were there, and the excitement around DeFi’s next chapter was undeniable.

And of course, Consensus itself delivered. The event floor was buzzing with energy—everywhere you turned, conversations were high signal, packed with insights from founders, traders, and investors who are actively shaping the future of DeFi.





It wasn’t just speculative chatter or recycled narratives; it was clear that the space is maturing, with a real focus on solving infrastructure challenges, increasing capital efficiency, and making onchain finance truly scalable.





With new partnerships, deeper conversations, and a ton of momentum coming out of Hong Kong, we’re more fired up than ever. The shift from speculation to sustainable onchain finance is happening, and Cables is leading the charge. Stay tuned—big announcements are just around the corner.





Next stop: ETH Denver! The team is on the ground this week, so keep an eye out for the Cables team if you’re there—big things coming.

