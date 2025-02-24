The Fundamentals Behind Cables Finance: Monetizing Yield, Perpetuals, And Institutional Liquidity

Cables Finance DEX and liquid staking platform is launching around core business fundamentals and revenue-producing aspects that will sustain its growth.





By integrating new aspects of RWAs, FX, liquid staking, and perpetual futures into a single DEX and liquidity hub, Cables captures marginal revenue across every layer of its technology stack, which also includes the Cables AppChain.





This approach ensures that every component of the Cables ecosystem contributes to a sustainable, self-reinforcing financial model. Instead of relying on speculative cycles, Cables generates lasting value by creating deep liquidity, efficient capital flows, and institutional-grade infrastructure that drives real adoption in DeFi.





DeFi’s Weak Economic Loops: A Structural Revenue Problem

Most DeFi projects suffer from weak economic loops, where lending, trading, and staking operate in isolation, leading to short-term liquidity spikes without lasting sustainability.





Revenue streams are often siphoned off through emissions, external LP rewards, or extractive token models, preventing liquidity from reinforcing itself. This forces projects to rely on constant new inflows, high fees, and unsustainable incentives to stay afloat.





Cables takes a different approach by integrating multi-currency RWAs, perpetual futures, and institutional settlements into a single liquidity hub, creating a self-reinforcing flywheel that strengthens liquidity, reduces inefficiencies, and generates sustainable revenue.

Cables’ Multi-Layered Revenue Model

Cables’ platform and fundamental model are structured to scale with market adoption. Each phase unlocks new revenue streams that reinforce the liquidity flywheel, creating a self-sustaining ecosystem.

Phase 1: Yield-Bearing RWAs & Liquidity Fees

Cables’ multi-currency stable assets (cEUR, cXAU, cJPY) generate protocol revenue through a share of FX-hedged yield and transaction fees. Users benefit from onchain yield without banking friction, while institutional partners integrate Cables’ stable assets into larger liquidity networks. Fees from asset swaps and liquidity provisioning create steady inflows for the protocol.

Phase 2: Perpetual Futures DEX & Trading Fees

Cables’ Perpetual Futures DEX introduces a trading environment where the community can use RWAs as collateral while accessing deep liquidity across FX, commodities, and crypto. Perpetual trading fees, liquidation fees, and optimized margin lending drive protocol revenue. Unlike traditional DeFi perps, Cables integrates real-world markets, attracting high-volume traders who are underserved by USD-centric DeFi.

Phase 3: RWA-Optimized Chain & Institutional Access

Cables dApps utilize the Cables AppChain as the global settlement layer for RWAs, benefiting institutional and retail communities by providing FX trading, commodity settlement, and capital-efficient execution.





Onchain settlement fees, premium API access for institutions, and staking mechanisms reinforce long-term protocol revenue.





Launching the Cables AppChain allows us to scale efficiently and ensure transaction execution at a level large institutions expect. By avoiding the congestion of generalized blockchains, the Cables chain improves composability, enabling native interoperability with other ecosystems and reducing reliance on multiple chain swaps and DeFi venues.

Scalability and Network Effects: Reinforcing the Liquidity Flywheel

A DeFi platform’s long-term success isn’t just about generating revenue—it’s about creating a system where liquidity grows organically, reinforcing itself over time. Cables is designed to scale with adoption, ensuring that every new trader, liquidity provider, and institution strengthens the network.





By integrating yield-bearing RWAs, perpetual futures trading, and an institutional settlement layer, Cables creates a liquidity flywheel where capital is always in motion. Traders bring volume, increasing market depth and trading fees. Liquidity providers benefit from deep, capital-efficient markets. Institutions gain a trusted, composable layer for real-world settlements.





This network effect is what makes Cables sustainable. Instead of relying on temporary incentives, the protocol builds long-term value by continually improving capital efficiency and expanding access to onchain financial infrastructure.Longevit





As more participants enter, liquidity deepens, spreads tighten, and trading volume grows—all reinforcing the revenue model without dependency on inflationary token emissions.

A Business Model Designed for Longevity

By bridging the $7T+ FX and RWA market, Cables expands DeFi into untapped global liquidity pools. Traders access deeper markets, institutions integrate onchain liquidity, and the protocol benefits from transaction-based revenue rather than speculative tokenomics. This model isn’t about short-term growth—it’s about building an onchain financial stack that lasts.





By capturing fees across yield-bearing RWAs, perpetual trading, and institutional settlements, Cables ensures the long-term sustainability of its ecosystem.

DeFi’s next phase is about real liquidity, real market adoption, and financial models that function long-term. Cables is making that happen.

