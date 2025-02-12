BYDFi Partners With Safeheron To Launch MoonX, The Ultimate Platform For Secure MemeCoin Trading

**Seychelles, VICTORIA, February 12th, 2025/Chainwire/--**BYDFi, a well-known crypto exchange, officially announced the upcoming launch of its new Web3 on-chain trading platform, MoonX. Specifically designed for meme traders, MoonX aims to provide a fast, secure, and intuitive on-chain trading experience.
The platform integrates core security technologies from Safeheron, a self-custody platform for digital assets, leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as Secure Multi-Party Computation (MPC) and Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) to build an industry-leading key management system that ensures the highest level of security for users' assets.
Meme Coin Surge Fuels On-Chain Trading Growth
Over the past year, the surge in
On November 16, 2024, the decentralized exchange (DEX) DEXX was attacked by hackers, resulting in the theft of users' private keys and a loss of $20 million in assets. This breach raised serious concerns about the security vulnerabilities of on-chain trading and the importance of private key protection.
BYDFi Partners with Safeheron to Fully Upgrade On-Chain Trading Security
Every day, thousands of new Meme tokens emerge, and traders face the challenge of selecting quality projects while navigating extreme market volatility. At the same time, the threat to private key security remains one of the most pressing issues in the Web3 space.
As a global crypto exchange, BYDFi places a strong emphasis on security. Its collaboration with Safeheron is intended to bring advanced security features to MoonX, built on decentralized trust models. Safeheron’s use of MPC and TEE technologies aims to enhance key management and transaction signature protection for MoonX, addressing key vulnerabilities in Web3 environments. The partnership includes:
- MPC Multi-Party Computation Architecture: A decentralized model that eliminates the risks of single-point key exposure, ensuring secure key management and asset protection without reliance on centralized custody.
- Cross-Device Security Experience: Embedded MPC nodes that seamlessly support trading across both mobile and web platforms, ensuring secure transactions across devices in a trustless environment.
- Advanced Cryptographic Protocols: Supports elliptic curve algorithms such as ECDSA and EdDSA to reinforce the system’s defense against potential attacks and mitigate risks associated with cryptographic key management.
MoonX: The Ultimate On-Chain Trading Arena for Degen Traders
The high volatility of the Meme Coin market has attracted a wave of Degen traders—speculators who thrive on high-risk, high-reward trades. These traders are constantly searching for the next 100x Gems. MoonX is purpose-built for this audience, enabling on-chain trading of assets across major blockchains including Solana, Ethereum, Base, and BNB Chain.
The platform supports over 500,000 token pairs, coupled with powerful market analysis tools to assist traders in making informed decisions. MoonX offers an array of specialized, professional-grade trading features designed to optimize the user experience:
- Take Profit & Stop Loss: Tools to effectively manage risk and lock in profits in volatile markets.
- Smart Money & Signal Copy Trading: Real-time tracking of whale wallets and large market movers, allowing users to copy trades of high-net-worth individuals and institutional players.
- Limit Orders & One-Click Buy/Sell: A CEX-level user trading experience, combining convenience with decentralized features for optimal transaction control.
- Profit Optimization Strategies: Lock in profits with smart strategies, recoup the initial investment, and hold remaining assets with no cost.
Michael, Co-Founder of BYDFi, stated:
“MOONX is more than just a trading tool—it represents BYDFi’s vision and commitment to the future of Web3. By integrating Safeheron’s cutting-edge security technology, we aim to deliver the safest and most efficient Meme Coin trading environment, eliminating security risks in Web3 trading entirely.”
MoonX is currently in the final stages of development and will soon be launched. Updates will be available through BYDFi’s official channels.
