3 Best Crypto Trading Strategy for Beginners

We are currently at the early stage of the bull run, and many new people will be exploring the industry and looking for ways to profit from the bull run. So, I have decided to write this article. crypto I will advise you to read this article till the end, as it will help you profit from the bull run. This is not your regular article, I have outlined a very specific and easy-to-follow strategy that most traders don’t talk about in the crypto trading space. Please Note: Nothing in this post is financial advice, I will encourage you to also do your own research before investing your money into any crypto project. Crypto is high risk and, high reward In crypto trading, the market can easily give you $100,000. But the question is, can you keep it? To answer this question, it is important to have a profitable and working strategy, a good risk management strategy, and a good mindset to be able to keep the free money that the market will give you, or else you will lose it. In this article, I will be focusing on the top three crypto trading strategy that is perfect for beginners. You don’t need to have months or years of experience to profit from these strategies. Three Best Crypto Trading Strategy For Beginners New Coin/Token Listing Trading Strategy This is one of the easiest ways to profit from the market. Whenever a new coin is listed in a popular or top exchange, the coin/token will rise. For instance, ORDI, a BRC-20 token that was listed on Binance, increased by over 50% after it was listed on Binance. And since then, it has increased by over 1,700%. If you had invested just $100 before the listing, by now, you would have made $1700 just by buying ORDI before it was listed on Binance. Another example is the JITO Token - JTO. Since JTO was listed on Binance, the token increased by over 90% in a few days. There are too many examples to show; you can also do more research about new coin listings. How to know when a coin will be listed If you like this trading strategy, you might be asking yourself, how would you know when a new one is going to be listed? Well, depending on the exchanger you are using, they will announce the coin/token a few hours before it will be listed. For instance, four days ago announced that they would be listing the MARSH/USDT trading pair. BYDFI Binance announced that they would be listing 1000SATS/USDT trading pairs a few hours before this post. To profit from this strategy, you need to get in early. So, you should follow your exchanger on all social media platforms so you can be able to get in early once the announcement once is made. Swing Trading with Spot To profit from this strategy in this next bull run, you need to think long-term. If you don’t have patience, you will lose your money instead of profiting from it. This is how the strategy works: you will need to hold the coin/token for some days or weeks and sell when you are in profit. We are currently at the early stage of the bull run. All you need to do is go to the spot trading section on your exchanger account (You can use BYDFI), choose a trading pair, buy, and hold. If your tolerance is low, I will advise you to buy tokens or coins in the top 200 of , though the profit may be small. But, if you have a high-risk tolerance, you can look for tokens or coins above 300 in . Coinmarketcap Coinmarketcap For instance, if you had bought ETC when it was $18 and held for five days, you would have made an extra $5 on each token before the price went down. Again, this is the beginning of the bull market, so the token will rise again. Launchpad Listing Trading In crypto, when a project is launched, and the company wants to raise funds, they either use ICO, IDO, or Launchpad. Launchpad listing allows blockchain-based projects to generate revenue by selling tokens at a discounted price. For instance, Pyth Network - A crypto project in partnership with Bitmat (an exchanger) offered PYTH token flash sales at a 30% discount. This means that once the coin is listed on the platform you will be in 30% profit because the coin was sold or you bought the coin at a 30% discount. So, you may choose to hold the coin if you believe it will increase in price or sell it off at a 30% profit. I could go on and list more crypto trading strategies, but these are the once I think are easy for beginners to follow. Please, avoid trading: Future trading Arbitrage trading In the beginning, you may lose all your money if you don’t have the right knowledge, so stick with the three crypto trading tips I have outlined. Again, nothing in this article is financial advice. Take them as educational content, and please do your research. Tips to Help You Stay Profitable If the market gives you money and you can’t keep it, it will take it back. Here are some tips to help you keep what the market gives you so you don’t lose it; Set Profit Target In crypto, what goes up goes down. To stay profitable, you need to set clear targets for you to take profits because the market will reverse. Nothing goes up forever in crypto. Avoid FOMO If the market leaves you, don’t jump in because you feel that you will lose money if you don’t get in. If you jump in when the market is already like 40% up, I will advise you to look for another pair to trade because you may be used as liquidity; those who bought earlier may be taking profit when you are entering. Patience Many times, you may enter a swing trade and the market will start going against you and immediately you will be in a drawdown, if you lack patience you may close the trade at a loss. You need to have a strong mindset to be able to hold your tokens even when they are in drawdown. Know The Token or Coin is Holding There are too many scams in the crypto industry; if you want to invest in any token, please check the token very well. Check the official website, all the social media platforms, , and more. Make sure that the token is genuine before investing in it. Coinmarketcap If you enjoyed this post, please share. Thanks, and happy trading.