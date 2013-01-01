Eze Amaka
@ezeamaka2
Web 3 Enthusiast, crypto and forex trader
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @ezeamaka2's 1 stories for 11 hours and 35 minutes.
bydfi
cryptocurrency-trading
cryptocurrency
crypto-trading
cryptocurrency-investment
crypto-exchange
cryptocurrencies
trading-strategies
Sergey Zhdanov, Chief Operating Officer at EXMO – a UK-registered crypto exchange founded in 2013th.
BitMart, BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital asset trading platform, ranking among the top 5 crypto exchange @ CoinGecko