From Crypto Trader to Dashboard Creator

Hi! My name is Mava. Since 2017 I have been interested in exchanges, stocks, etc. At the beginning of 2019, I was completely overwhelmed by the wave of crypto hype. In this story, I will tell you how I created a crypto dashboard, which was born from the simple idea of calculating profit. At first, I traded manually, then I used trading bots. One bot - I didn’t like the management. The other one was awkward to set up. The third was quite suitable, with its inconveniences, but I could live with it. The fourth one was the most successful! And it was cool: trade was going on, there was a profit! And only 99% remained until the Lambo (just kidding). I tried several bots and even used one of them until now, they all had the same problem: they did not show profit they did not show the average price of my assets. they did not have any statistics on my trading. The exchange can give you PNL or a list of your transactions in Excel and that’s it. And what should I do about it? What is my profit? How much is invested now? What is the value of the assets at market prices? Therefore, I made myself an Excel file into which I transferred the list of completed transactions. I wrote formulas so that based on these transactions, it was possible to calculate the profit for each coin. I also added a loading of coin prices to understand what the average cost of the coins I have is. It turned out to be a huge file that needed to be updated constantly. But it showed me the information I needed. I switched the bot from one coin to another because I saw that it did not bring profit. I realized how badly I was screwing up with another coin whose trading needed to be stopped. I could calculate the amount needed to average to break even. And all this time, in the bot support chat, I saw users asking the developers “How to calculate profit? How to calculate the average price? How can I average?”. The response was vague answers that made no sense. So I decided to "make my Excel file accessible to everyone" - I decided to create a service that would help people understand what was happening with their trading, what was happening with their assets, and what their options were. I gave up trading and devoted myself entirely to creating a service. My dear wife has created a name for this service - TotalProfit. It was the most suitable name that fully revealed the idea of the service! I found a programmer who is helping me create a service. The two of us have been doing this for quite a long time because I don’t have investors to hire several freelancers - I do everything with my funds. I came up with a logo that has already changed ten times and now this is exactly what I need, which does not bother me to this day. It's funny, but instead of finishing current work, I constantly come up with new features for the project. During the creation of the project, it acquired other auxiliary functions: from a simple calculation of profit, it turned into a large crypto dashboard, with a portfolio chart, profit charts, trading volume charts, calculators, a portfolio that shows the real value of assets with profit or losses, as well as averaging options, convenient viewing of trading history and so on. And now, I understand that I have reached the MVP level. But I need to go further - not all my ideas are brought to life in this project: I need to implement other exchanges (now only one for testing time), I need to check the performance of the service under load, and so on. In plans, we will add tax calculations according to different schemes: LIFO, FIFO, and average; futures trading analysis, notifications in telegrams about the price reaching a particular level and much more. I have too much at stake to stop! But I can already see that the project is alive, and working and has already started helping people!