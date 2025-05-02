Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia’s Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference

Seoul, Republic of Korea, May 1st, 2025/Chainwire/-- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 , Asia’s largest Bitcoin-focused conference, will take place from June 4 to 6, 2025, at two of Seoul’s most iconic venues: Signiel Seoul and SKY31 Convention.





Following its successful debut in 2024, Bitcoin Seoul quickly established itself as a key fixture in the global Bitcoin conference circuit.





The inaugural event featured leading Bitcoin thinkers such as Saifedean Ammous and Jimmy Song, and attracted thousands of industry professionals and community members to Seoul to exchange insights on Bitcoin’s evolution and future.





Building on this momentum, the 2025 edition promises an expanded scale and a deeper examination of Bitcoin’s global trajectory.





More than just a conference, Bitcoin Seoul 2025 will feature a multidimensional program spanning Bitcoin strategy, regulation, finance, policy, and real-world adoption.





Amid the growing trend of publicly listed companies in Asia and Europe adopting Bitcoin as a treasury asset, executives who have led these initiatives—including from MetaPlanet and The Blockchain Group—will be participating in the event to share first-hand experiences from the corporate frontlines.





Additionally, Dennis Porter, who spearheaded the Bitcoin strategic reserve movement in the United States, will offer insights into Bitcoin’s expanding adoption at the corporate and governmental levels.

Highlighting real-world adoption

El Salvador’s Mi Primer Bitcoin and Bitcoin Beach—trailblazers in national Bitcoin integration—will lead a special session titled "El Salvador Bitcoin Adoption Showcase."





The event will also welcome Bitcoin community leaders from around the world, including the United States, Australia, Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Indonesia, who will share firsthand experiences of community-driven Bitcoin adoption across different continents and regions.





The 2025 program will feature:





Bitcoin Policy Summit: Seoul Edition — Insights into regulatory trends and Bitcoin-related public policy

Bitcoin Finance Forum — addressing institutional investment, Bitcoin treasury management, and macroeconomic perspectives;

Global Bitcoin Community Assembly — A global forum for Bitcoin grassroots and community leaders

In addition, attendees will be able to experience live Lightning Network payments at the on-site Lightning Market, showcasing Bitcoin’s real-world utility.

Event Structure:

VIP Day (June 4): Exclusive sessions and a private reception for global executives and institutional participants

Industry Day (June 5): Focused on enterprise use cases and strategic insights from publicly listed companies and institutional players.

Public Day (June 6): Dedicated to Bitcoin finance, adoption stories, and infrastructure innovations, welcoming community members, builders, and enthusiasts.





As institutional interest in Bitcoin accelerates following the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs in the United States, Bitcoin Seoul 2025 positions Seoul as a key node in the emerging global Bitcoin finance ecosystem.





Countries including South Korea, Japan, and Hong Kong are rapidly integrating Bitcoin-based financial products and treasury strategies — reflecting a broader shift in the global financial landscape. Bitcoin Seoul 2025 aims to capture this momentum and further elevate Seoul’s status as a leading hub for Bitcoin-driven innovation and dialogue.





This year, dozens of domestic and international companies are slated to sponsor the event. Among them is Bithumb, one of Korea’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges, recently ranked #1 in the Korea Exchange Brand Reputation Index, signaling strong market trust.





Ryan, the organizer of Bitcoin Seoul, commented: “Bitcoin Seoul 2025 will unite the global Bitcoin community, extending far beyond Asia to connect innovators worldwide. We are committed to creating a forum that integrates Bitcoin policy, finance, adoption, and community development.”

About Bitcoin Seoul

Bitcoin Seoul is the largest Bitcoin-only conference in Asia and serves as a central hub connecting the global and Asian Bitcoin ecosystems. The team is dedicated to creating key momentum for the sustainable growth of Bitcoin businesses and communities, while accelerating global Bitcoin adoption.





By providing a dynamic stage for innovation and collaboration, we aim to contribute to the mainstream adoption of Bitcoin. More than just a conference, their mission is to foster connection, expansion, and action within the Bitcoin ecosystem.

