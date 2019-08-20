Search icon
Start Writing
Unstoppable Domains adStart Chatting On The Decentralized Web!
Hackernoon logoBest Open Startup - Hacker Noon Noonies Awards 2019 by@Storm

Best Open Startup - Hacker Noon Noonies Awards 2019

Author profile picture

@StormStorm Farrell

Developer into React/GraphQL and UX. Fullstack Developer @ Hackernoon

UPDATE
WINNER - 🥇Nomadlist
2ND PLACE -🥈Alan
3RD PLACE -🥉Upscribe

Hacker Noon has partnered with Stream to present the first inaugural Noonies 2019: The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. You can help Hacker Noon declare the best and worst of this year's tech scene by voting every day from today until August 16th!
In pursuit of a more open internet, we congratulate startups that share their failures and successes with the world by embracing transparency, publicising everything from analytics to revenue.
With public nominations closed, we're excited to announce the final Top 12 #Noonies Best Open Startup, 2019:
And the nominees are...
Alan
Nomadlist
Upscribe
Gumroad
Convertkit
Insomnia
Ghost
Simple Analytics
Baremetrics
Hubstaff
Leave Me Alone
Sheet2Site
YOUR VOTE MATTERS.
The Noonies is made possible by Stream. Stream’s simple, powerful APIs for scalable feeds and chat are used by some of the largest and most popular apps.
Award winners will be announced on August 21st, 2019.

Related

Tags

#noonies#tech-awards-2019#open-startup#latest-tech-stories#dev-awards-2019#noonies2019#software-development-awards#hackernoon-awards
The Noonification banner

Subscribe to get your daily round-up of top tech stories!