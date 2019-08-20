Best Open Startup -
Hacker Noon Noonies Awards 2019
@StormStorm Farrell
Developer into React/GraphQL and UX. Fullstack Developer @ Hackernoon
UPDATE
Hacker Noon has partnered with Stream to present the first inaugural Noonies 2019: The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. You can help Hacker Noon declare the best and worst of this year's tech scene by voting every day from today until August 16th!
In pursuit of a more open internet, we congratulate startups that share their failures and successes with the world by embracing transparency, publicising everything from analytics to revenue.
With public nominations closed, we're excited to announce the final Top 12 #Noonies Best Open Startup, 2019:
And the nominees are...
The Noonies is made possible by Stream. Stream’s simple, powerful APIs for scalable feeds and chat are used by some of the largest and most popular apps.
Award winners will be announced on August 21st, 2019.
